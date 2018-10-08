When is the best time to visit University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC)?

Visiting University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Champaign as well. Remember that Champaign is also catering to 32170 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC)?

The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend.

What do families do in Champaign when they visit University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC)?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Champaign. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) and see for yourself how the student make use of Champaign.

What buildings should I look at when I visit University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC)?

For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.

