University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

When is the best time to visit University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC)?

Visiting University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Champaign as well. Remember that Champaign is also catering to 32170 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC)?

The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Champaign. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

  • I Hotel and Conference Center at University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC)
  • Super 8 by Wyndham Champaign at University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC)
  • Hyatt Place Champaign/Urbana at University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC)
  • Senator's Inn~Wellness~Business Center & Pub at University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC)
  • Hampton Inn Champaign/Urbana at University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC)
  • Red Roof Inn Champaign - University at University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC)
  • Sylvia's Irish Inn - Bed & Breakfast Accommodation | B&B Room | Motel in Urbana, IL at University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC)
  • Candlewood Suites Champaign-Urbana Univ Area at University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC)
  • Best Western Paradise Inn at University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC)
  • La Quinta Inn Champaign at University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC)
  • Illini Union Hotel at University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC)
  • Home2 Suites by Hilton Champaign / Urbana at University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC)
  • Courtyard by Marriott Champaign at University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC)
  • Days Inn by Wyndham Champaign/Urbana at University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC)
  • Drury Inn & Suites Champaign at University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC)
  • Extended Stay America Hotel Champaign - Urbana at University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC)
  • Wingate by Wyndham Champaign at University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC)
  • Rodeway Inn Urbana Champaign, University Area at University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC)
  • Knights Inn Urbana at University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC)
  • Manor Motel at University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC)
  • America's Best Inn Urbana-Champaign at University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC)
  • Motel 6 Urbana IL at University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC)
  • Residence Inn by Marriott Champaign at University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC)
  • Baymont by Wyndham Champaign at University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC)
  • Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Champaign North, IL at University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC)
  • Quality Inn & Suites at University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC)
  • Eastland Suites Middle School at University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC)
  • WoodSpring Suites Champaign Urbana at University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC)
  • Americas Best Value Inn Champaign at University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC)
  • Homewood Suites by Hilton Champaign-Urbana at University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC)
  • Hilton Garden Inn Champaign/ Urbana at University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC)
  • Wyndham Garden Urbana Champaign at University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC)
  • Garden Hotel Urbana at University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC)
  • Econo Lodge Champaign Urbana - University Area at University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC)
  • Fairfield INN at University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC)
  • Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Champaign at University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC)
  • Lincoln Lodge at University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC)
  • Ramada by Wyndham Urbana/Champaign at University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC)
  • Holiday Inn Express at University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC)
  • TownePlace Suites by Marriott Champaign Urbana/Campustown at University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC)
  • Comfort Suites Urbana Champaign, University Area at University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC)
  • Champaign Garden Inn at University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC)
  • Eastland Suites Extended Stay Hotel & Conference Center - Urbana/Champaign at University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC)

What do families do in Champaign when they visit University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC)?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Champaign. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) and see for yourself how the student make use of Champaign.

What buildings should I look at when I visit University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC)?

For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.

