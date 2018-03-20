Sign Up
Middlebury College Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do Middlebury College tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 41 tour videos for Middlebury College, so you can expect to spend between 123 to 205 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Middlebury College and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Middlebury College tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Middlebury College tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Middlebury College in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Middlebury, VT so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Middlebury College, make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Middlebury weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Middlebury College website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Middlebury College tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Middlebury College starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Middlebury College students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Middlebury if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Middlebury College admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Middlebury College?

Below is a list of every Middlebury College building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Middlebury College tour?

All CampusReel tours for Middlebury College include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Middlebury College students!

What is city Middlebury, VT like?

Middlebury is listed as New England. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Middlebury College.

Who are the tour guides for Middlebury College on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Middlebury College. Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Middlebury College tours:

Middlebury College, like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Middlebury College is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Middlebury and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Middlebury College in person.

00:11
Tori welcomes you to middlebury college!
Campus
Meet Tori, a sophomore at Middlebury who can't wait to show you all the things that make Midd so special.
01:14
Learn more about tori
Campus
Tori gives you a bit more information about herself! In this video, she describes her major, one that is unique to Middlebury. She also tells you some of her extracurricular involvement on campus: a senator for Student Government Association, an athlete on the rugby team, and a Residential Assistant in her sophomore dorm.
00:44
Tori takes you through her mornings
Tori shows you what her "morning routine" at Midd is: usually that's just waking up (late), scrambling to get ready, going to Proctor dining hall for breakfast, and heading off to class with her friends. Also featured: the snow that always seems to be falling at Middlebury, as well as Proctor's famous Mocha Fudge Muffin!
00:29
Tori shows you mead chapel hill on her walk to class
Campus
Here at Middlebury, there aren't really "quads", but there are main areas of campus. The most popular and "true" center of campus is Mead Chapel Hill, which overlooks academic buildings, dorms, the library, and Old Chapel, where the President's office is located. Also featured: a run-in with friends, which happens constantly at a small school like Midd!
00:27
Walking to a class in bihall!
Academics
A famous building at Middlebury is Le Chateau, a French-inspired academic building with dorms on the second floor. It's an especially beautiful addition to campus. Next, Tori shows you the view while walking to her class in McCardell Bicentennial Hall, which everyone simply refers to as BiHall. Most every science class takes place there.
00:35
Welcome to bihall!
Academics
Here's an inside look at BiHall, home to most science departments and classes at Middlebury. The main area is called the Great Hall, which is a great place to get some work done (or take a quick nap in the comfy chairs!). Armstrong Library is also located in BiHall, as it is mainly used for science resources. There are six floors in BiHall and you can look all the way down from the top!
00:36
A typical lecture-based classroom in bihall
Academics
Because Midd is such a small school, the classes are small and personable as well: most science classes, excluding labs and intro classes, would probably take place in a smaller-sized classroom like the one in the video.
00:28
A look at a freshman dorm here at midd!
Dorms
Tori's freshman friend Zeke shows us his room and talks about why he loves living in Stewart Hall.
00:49
Tori shows you her room
Dorms
Tori's room may not be very large, but that's only because it's RA housing (most sophomore rooms are larger!). She also tells you what kind of furniture Midd provides you: desk, wardrobe, desk, chair, bed, and bookshelf.
00:50
Audrey explains commons system at midd
Tori's friend Audrey explains the Commons system at Middlebury. The summer before an incoming freshman's first semester, they choose a First-Year Seminar, which is a required class and can cover all kinds of different subjects. From there, those seminars are then affiliated with a particular commons: Atwater, Brainerd, Cook, Ross, or Wannacott. They each are housed in particular first year dorms. That way, you can have a close community of people you not only take classes with, but live with as well.
