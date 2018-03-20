How long do Middlebury College tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 41 tour videos for Middlebury College, so you can expect to spend between 123 to 205 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Middlebury College and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Middlebury College tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Middlebury College tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Middlebury College in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Middlebury, VT so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Middlebury College, make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Middlebury weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Middlebury College website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Middlebury College tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Middlebury College starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Middlebury College students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Middlebury if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Middlebury College admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Middlebury College?

Below is a list of every Middlebury College building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Middlebury College tour?

All CampusReel tours for Middlebury College include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Middlebury College students!

What is city Middlebury, VT like?

Middlebury is listed as New England. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Middlebury College.

Who are the tour guides for Middlebury College on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Middlebury College. Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Middlebury College tours:

Middlebury College, like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Middlebury College is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Middlebury and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Middlebury College in person.

