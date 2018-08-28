Sign Up
2024 Mississippi State University (MSU) Dorm Tours and Info

What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 98.0% of freshman live on campus at Mississippi State University (MSU)?

What type of housing does Mississippi State University (MSU) provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at Mississippi State University (MSU), and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation
Co-ed Dorms true -
Women's Dorms true 12.0
Men's Dorms true 9.0
Sorority Housing true 5.0
Fraternity Housing true -
Single-student Apartments true -
Married Student Apartments true -
Special Houses for Disable Students true 3.0
Special Houses for International Students true -
Cooperative Houses true -
Other Housing Type true 71.0

What are the dorms like at Mississippi State University (MSU)?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Mississippi State University (MSU) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Mississippi State University (MSU), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Mississippi State University (MSU) feel like home!

What are the dimensions of Mississippi State University (MSU) dorm rooms?

The Mississippi State University (MSU) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Mississippi State University (MSU) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Mississippi State University (MSU) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

All Dorms Reviews

02:40
Dorm room tour!
Dorms
This is a tour of my off-campus housing at Mississippi State University! I stay in a two bedroom condo and it is only five minutes from campus!
01:55
On campus residence hall
Dorms
My friend Makayla is a Resident Advisor for Nunnelee Hall and she is giving us a tour of what her room looks like. This is Makayla's FOURTH year of being an RA. She will be graduating with me in the spring.
02:18
Residence hall tour
Dorms
Makayla is taking us through the hall to show us where the residents can do their laundry and the kitchen for the hall. She told me that Nunnelee Hall has a laundry room and a kitchen on each floor for the residence. This hall is suit style, so everyone gets their own bathroom, unlike the community style dorms.
07:05
Campus housing tour
andrea crawford Dorms
My friend is an RA on campus and shows us around her room and the hall she lives in.
03:17
Hanging out in our free time.
Dorms
So in my free time I like to just hang out with my friends and goof off! Tucker is one of my really good friends and he was actually one of the first people I met when I came here to Mississippi State. He was in my "family group" at the Baptist Student Union and had bible study together. We clicked the time we met and have been super good friends ever since.

