Auburn University (AU)
2024 Auburn Dorm Tours and Info
What percent of freshman live on campus?
According to our research, 68.0% of freshman live on campus at Auburn?
What type of housing does Auburn provide?
The below table outlines the different housing options available at Auburn, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.
|Available
|Percent living in Accommodation
|Co-ed Dorms
|true
|50.0
|Women's Dorms
|true
|11.0
|Men's Dorms
|true
|4.0
|Sorority Housing
|true
|17.0
|Fraternity Housing
|true
|-
|Single-student Apartments
|true
|-
|Married Student Apartments
|true
|-
|Special Houses for Disable Students
|true
|3.0
|Special Houses for International Students
|true
|-
|Cooperative Houses
|true
|-
|Other Housing Type
|true
|15.0
What are the dorms like at Auburn University (AU)?
You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Auburn University (AU) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Auburn University (AU), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Auburn University (AU) feel like home!
- South Donahue Residence Hall Dorm at Auburn University (AU)
- Student Center Dorm at Auburn University (AU)
- Sciences Center Classroom Building Dorm at Auburn University (AU)
- Momma Goldberg's Deli Dorm at Auburn University (AU)
- Chicken Salad Chick Dorm at Auburn University (AU)
- Foy Dining Commons Dorm at Auburn University (AU)
- Ralph Brown Draughon Library Dorm at Auburn University (AU)
- Langdon Hall Dorm at Auburn University (AU)
- Auburn University Campus Recreation and the Recreation and Wellness Center Dorm at Auburn University (AU)
- Haley Center Dorm at Auburn University (AU)
- Jordan-Hare Stadium Dorm at Auburn University (AU)
- Auburn University Dorm at Auburn University (AU)
- Spidle Hall Dorm at Auburn University (AU)
What are the dimensions of Auburn University (AU) dorm rooms?
The Auburn University (AU) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Auburn University (AU) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Auburn University (AU) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.
Check out these related virtual tours:
- Check out these related dorm tours University of Kentucky (UK)
- Check out these related dorm tours University of Mississippi (UM)
- Check out these related dorm tours Mississippi State University (MSU)
- Check out these related dorm tours University of South Carolina-Columbia (USC)
- Check out these related dorm tours The University of Tennessee-Knoxville (UTK)