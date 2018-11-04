Sign Up
Auburn University (AU)

2024 Auburn Dorm Tours and Info

What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 68.0% of freshman live on campus at Auburn?

What type of housing does Auburn provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at Auburn, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation
Co-ed Dorms true 50.0
Women's Dorms true 11.0
Men's Dorms true 4.0
Sorority Housing true 17.0
Fraternity Housing true -
Single-student Apartments true -
Married Student Apartments true -
Special Houses for Disable Students true 3.0
Special Houses for International Students true -
Cooperative Houses true -
Other Housing Type true 15.0

What are the dorms like at Auburn University (AU)?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Auburn University (AU) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Auburn University (AU), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Auburn University (AU) feel like home!

What are the dimensions of Auburn University (AU) dorm rooms?

The Auburn University (AU) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Auburn University (AU) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Auburn University (AU) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

All Dorms Reviews

02:52
Name a better dorm
Keoshia McGhee Dorms
More Details on south Donahue! Check it Out!
01:40
Thank you campusreel
Keoshia McGhee Dorms
Goodbye everyone! Follow my instagram @iamkeoshia 💕. See you soon!
02:58
Best dorm on campus!
Keoshia McGhee Dorms
Best Residence Hall on campus ! Check Out Why!
00:38
Meet you auburn university tour guide!
Keoshia McGhee Dorms
Hey everyone! So excited to take you on a journey with me as you get to see Auburn University's campus! I hope you enjoy!

