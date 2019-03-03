Sign Up
Nebraska Wesleyan University (NWU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do Nebraska Wesleyan University (NWU) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 21 tour videos for Nebraska Wesleyan University (NWU), so you can expect to spend between 63 to 105 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Nebraska Wesleyan University (NWU) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Nebraska Wesleyan University (NWU) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Nebraska Wesleyan University (NWU) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Nebraska Wesleyan University (NWU) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Lincoln, NE so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Nebraska Wesleyan University (NWU), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Lincoln weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Nebraska Wesleyan University (NWU) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Nebraska Wesleyan University (NWU) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Nebraska Wesleyan University (NWU) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Nebraska Wesleyan University (NWU) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Lincoln if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Nebraska Wesleyan University (NWU) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Nebraska Wesleyan University (NWU)?

Below is a list of every Nebraska Wesleyan University (NWU) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Nebraska Wesleyan University (NWU) tour?

All CampusReel tours for Nebraska Wesleyan University (NWU) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Nebraska Wesleyan University (NWU) students!

What is city Lincoln, NE like?

Lincoln is listed as West North Central. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Nebraska Wesleyan University (NWU).

Who are the tour guides for Nebraska Wesleyan University (NWU) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Nebraska Wesleyan University (NWU). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Nebraska Wesleyan University (NWU) tours:

Nebraska Wesleyan University (NWU), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Nebraska Wesleyan University (NWU) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Lincoln and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Nebraska Wesleyan University (NWU) in person.

01:25
The last performance of xanadu!
Lauren Laass Academics
I thought it would be fun to show you what a typical musical at Nebraska Wesleyan University is like. I didn't get to film much because once I get to the theater, everything is pretty hectic and busy. However, I was able to film a few fun parts of the last show that I hope you will enjoy. I hope this shows a little of what the theatre department and shows are like here at NWU.
01:52
Introduction to lauren
Lauren Laass Interview
Hello! I am Lauren Laass and I am a sophomore theatre major at Nebraska Wesleyan University. I can't wait to go on this journey with you!!
06:53
Living spaces & dorm room essentials!
Lauren Laass Dorms
Hello again! Here I am showing you where I live (it's a secret!) and also Centennial single and double dorms, as well as talking about residential living for the different years, and also dorm room essentials. Come along for the ride. ;)
01:53
Exploring the nwu student center
Lauren Laass Campus
Yo yo yo. Here I am giving you a tour of the whole student center, besides the cafe and dining hall because that is in a different video! But the student center is great because it houses so many organizations. The Wesleyan Yip, our student newspaper, is there, as well as the Gender Advocacy Place, or GAP. I recommend you check it out. :)
05:44
Theatre, music, and art buildings on campus
Lauren Laass Academics
I am showing you my three favorite buildings on campus: Theatre, Music, and Art. I am a very artistic person and the arts flourish on Nebraska Wesleyan's campus. If you are a lover of the arts or just a fan, I definitely recommend considering NWU for your studies. There are majors in theatre, music, and art, with different disciplines in each.
02:16
Venturing into three different classrooms
Lauren Laass Academics
I am a theatre major so I never go into the science buildings on campus, but I explored the new science building that is the Acklie Hall of Science and found some interesting classrooms. Check them out with me.
05:54
Exploring the dining hall and cafe (yummm)
Lauren Laass Food
Since NWU is such a small campus, around 2000 students, we don't need multiple dining halls. We have our single dining hall, the Prairie Point Dining Center (called the Rot by many students) and the Archway Cafe below it. These are both located in the student center on campus.
07:33
Library tour and chatting
Lauren Laass Academics
I will take you through a thorough tour of the Cochrane-Woods Library here on campus. I'll also chat with you about the library and also how I manage work and school.
00:59
Hidden gems: sculpture edition
Lauren Laass Campus
I've noticed that the campus has a lot of random statues, so I thought I would make a video of all of them because I BET that you would not see all of them on a campus tour.
02:07
Weary center at nwu
Lauren Laass Campus
I take you through a tour of the Weary Center, otherwise known as the place where people work out, and where I rarely do. :P
