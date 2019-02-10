Sign Up
New York Institute of Technology (NYIT) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are New York Institute of Technology (NYIT) virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. New York Institute of Technology (NYIT) is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of New York Institute of Technology (NYIT) virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the New York Institute of Technology (NYIT) vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the New York Institute of Technology (NYIT) campus by taking you around Old Westbury. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a New York Institute of Technology (NYIT) virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit New York Institute of Technology (NYIT) in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of New York Institute of Technology (NYIT) is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the New York Institute of Technology (NYIT) people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting New York Institute of Technology (NYIT) and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting New York Institute of Technology (NYIT) in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at New York Institute of Technology (NYIT)?

For your convenience, below is a list of New York Institute of Technology (NYIT) places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a New York Institute of Technology (NYIT) virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring New York Institute of Technology (NYIT) on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting New York Institute of Technology (NYIT) in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the New York Institute of Technology (NYIT) virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a New York Institute of Technology (NYIT) virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a New York Institute of Technology (NYIT) virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting New York Institute of Technology (NYIT) in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour New York Institute of Technology (NYIT). Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience New York Institute of Technology (NYIT) and Old Westbury during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

01:53
Introduction
Laura Marin Campus
Get to know me and a few facts about my school and the city I live in!
03:30
Room tour
Laura Marin Dorms
This is a tour of my single dorm room!
00:50
Dorm kitchen
Laura Marin Dorms
This is the kitchen in our dorm!
03:06
A day in the life
Laura Marin Academics
Here is a little snippet of what my day looks like on a regular school day.
01:37
Club fair + dance from our latino sorority!
Laura Marin
Here's a video of our club fair and part of a dance that was performed by our Latino sorority!
01:12
Central park!
Laura Marin Campus
We don't have a quad, but for us, Central Park is the next best thing!
01:57
Meet yifei chen, an international student at nyit!
Laura Marin Interview
Here you have some answers about NYIT from an international student's perspective.
01:16
Herald square!
Laura Marin
Here is one of my favorite places to go, the Macy's on 34th street! It's conveniently only two blocks away from my dorm.
00:58
Nyit cafeteria and bookstore!
Laura Marin Food
Here is our only cafeteria on the Manhattan campus and a small look into our bookstore!
01:42
Eggc building and library!
Laura Marin Academics
This is the main building of our campus. It is also home to our only library, which contains a social floor on the lower lever and quiet floors on the upper levels.
