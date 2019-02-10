Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

CAMPUSREEL

New York Institute of Technology (NYIT) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How long do New York Institute of Technology (NYIT) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 17 tour videos for New York Institute of Technology (NYIT), so you can expect to spend between 51 to 85 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of New York Institute of Technology (NYIT) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do New York Institute of Technology (NYIT) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your New York Institute of Technology (NYIT) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring New York Institute of Technology (NYIT) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Old Westbury, NY so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at New York Institute of Technology (NYIT), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Old Westbury weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The New York Institute of Technology (NYIT) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do New York Institute of Technology (NYIT) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of New York Institute of Technology (NYIT) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because New York Institute of Technology (NYIT) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Old Westbury if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the New York Institute of Technology (NYIT) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at New York Institute of Technology (NYIT)?

Below is a list of every New York Institute of Technology (NYIT) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a New York Institute of Technology (NYIT) tour?

All CampusReel tours for New York Institute of Technology (NYIT) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see New York Institute of Technology (NYIT) students!

What is city Old Westbury, NY like?

Old Westbury is listed as Mid-Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at New York Institute of Technology (NYIT).

Who are the tour guides for New York Institute of Technology (NYIT) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at New York Institute of Technology (NYIT). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of New York Institute of Technology (NYIT) tours:

New York Institute of Technology (NYIT), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if New York Institute of Technology (NYIT) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Old Westbury and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting New York Institute of Technology (NYIT) in person.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now
01:53
Introduction
Laura Marin Campus
Get to know me and a few facts about my school and the city I live in!
03:30
Room tour
Laura Marin Dorms
This is a tour of my single dorm room!
00:50
Dorm kitchen
Laura Marin Dorms
This is the kitchen in our dorm!
03:06
A day in the life
Laura Marin Academics
Here is a little snippet of what my day looks like on a regular school day.
01:37
Club fair + dance from our latino sorority!
Laura Marin
Here's a video of our club fair and part of a dance that was performed by our Latino sorority!
01:12
Central park!
Laura Marin Campus
We don't have a quad, but for us, Central Park is the next best thing!
01:57
Meet yifei chen, an international student at nyit!
Laura Marin Interview
Here you have some answers about NYIT from an international student's perspective.
01:16
Herald square!
Laura Marin
Here is one of my favorite places to go, the Macy's on 34th street! It's conveniently only two blocks away from my dorm.
00:58
Nyit cafeteria and bookstore!
Laura Marin Food
Here is our only cafeteria on the Manhattan campus and a small look into our bookstore!
01:42
Eggc building and library!
Laura Marin Academics
This is the main building of our campus. It is also home to our only library, which contains a social floor on the lower lever and quiet floors on the upper levels.
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved