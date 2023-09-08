Sign Up
Drew University (DU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are Drew University (DU) virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Drew University (DU) is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Drew University (DU) virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Drew University (DU) vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Drew University (DU) campus by taking you around Madison. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Drew University (DU) virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Drew University (DU) in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Drew University (DU) is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Drew University (DU) people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Drew University (DU) and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Drew University (DU) in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What are the downsides of a Drew University (DU) virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Drew University (DU) on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Drew University (DU) in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Drew University (DU) virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Drew University (DU) virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Drew University (DU) virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Drew University (DU) in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Drew University (DU). Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Drew University (DU) and Madison during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

01:47
Drew university: a place to find yourself
Scott Delfino Academics
Drew University 
Madison, NJ, 07940
drew.edu/visit
04:35
Drew university athletics
Scott Delfino
Learn about Drew's NCAA D-III varsity teams, state-of-the-art facilities, and club and intramural sports.
It's a great day to be a Ranger!
00:51
Drew university by the numbers
Scott Delfino Campus
Drew University By The Numbers
00:15
Drew university - think big
Scott Delfino Academics
Drew University - Think Big
00:15
Drew university - big deal
Scott Delfino Academics
Drew University - Big Deal
00:15
Drew university - wall street semester
Scott Delfino Academics
Drew University - Wall Street Semester
00:15
Drew university - find yourself
Scott Delfino
Drew University - Find Yourself
01:00
Drew university - location
Scott Delfino Campus
Visit Drew University
01:00
Drew action scholars
Scott Delfino Academics
Drew Action Scholars is a unique, hands-on, take-action program for students who are passionate about leading social change. The two-year program, with a four-year scholarship, is driven by a distinctive, results- and action-oriented approach to real-world problem-solving.
