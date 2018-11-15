Sign Up
The College of Wooster Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are The College of Wooster virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. The College of Wooster is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of The College of Wooster virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the The College of Wooster vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the The College of Wooster campus by taking you around Wooster. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a The College of Wooster virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit The College of Wooster in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of The College of Wooster is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the The College of Wooster people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting The College of Wooster and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting The College of Wooster in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at The College of Wooster?

For your convenience, below is a list of The College of Wooster places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a The College of Wooster virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring The College of Wooster on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting The College of Wooster in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the The College of Wooster virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a The College of Wooster virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a The College of Wooster virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting The College of Wooster in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour The College of Wooster. Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience The College of Wooster and Wooster during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

02:21
Inside dorm life
Nick Shereikis Dorms
Check out what the typical double room is like at the College of Wooster! Hit play to find out what to bring and what you'll find waiting for you.
02:20
Housing options
Nick Shereikis Dorms
Wooster offers a variety of housing options, and your access expands exponentially as you progress through your time at the college. First year housing is pretty random, but after that, your imagination is the limit!
01:26
Meet nick
Nick Shereikis Campus
CampusReel, meet Nick! A junior at Wooster double majoring in Political Science and Communication Studies, Nick is ready to show you around campus.
01:19
Goodbye
Nick Shereikis Academics
Here's hoping you enjoyed the tour! Listen to Nick give some last advice as he says his goodbyes.
01:10
Why campusreel?
Nick Shereikis Campus
CampusReel is helping high school students who might not ordinarily get a chance to visit colleges experience their campus! Being a part of that is an exceptional opportunity.
01:15
Meet alysa: why wooster?
Nick Shereikis Campus
Why Wooster? Hear Alysa, a Wooster junior, talk about why she decided to enroll and what she likes about the campus!
01:10
Check out wooster's academic quad
Nick Shereikis Academics
Wooster's academic quad is a central part of campus! Surrounded by the bulk of our academic buildings (and our Admissions office), it gets a lot of heavy use.
01:17
Check out a stem classroom!
Nick Shereikis Academics
Wooster caps its classes at 40 students, which means no matter what course you take you're all but guaranteed to have a small class. Most are also discussion-based, which mean attendance, participation, and professor-student interaction all play roles in grading!
01:09
Social science classrooms
Nick Shereikis Academics
Kauke Hall is Wooster's largest academic building on campus. Home to our social sciences - political science, languages, history, religion, sociology, and a few more - almost every student will take courses in Kauke at some point during their time at Wooster.
01:57
Meet isaac! why wooster?
Nick Shereikis Campus
Meet Isaac! A junior at the College of Wooster, Isaac is heavily involved on campus. He holds positions on the executive boards of Hillel, our College Democrats, and the Student Government Association, and works for both our Admissions office and our center for Academic Planning and Experiential Learning (APEX).
