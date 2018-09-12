Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

CAMPUSREEL

Ohio University-Main Campus (OU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How effective are Ohio University-Main Campus (OU) virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Ohio University-Main Campus (OU) is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Ohio University-Main Campus (OU) virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Ohio University-Main Campus (OU) vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Ohio University-Main Campus (OU) campus by taking you around Athens. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Ohio University-Main Campus (OU) virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Ohio University-Main Campus (OU) in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Ohio University-Main Campus (OU) is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Ohio University-Main Campus (OU) people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Ohio University-Main Campus (OU) and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Ohio University-Main Campus (OU) in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at Ohio University-Main Campus (OU)?

For your convenience, below is a list of Ohio University-Main Campus (OU) places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a Ohio University-Main Campus (OU) virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Ohio University-Main Campus (OU) on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Ohio University-Main Campus (OU) in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Ohio University-Main Campus (OU) virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Ohio University-Main Campus (OU) virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Ohio University-Main Campus (OU) virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Ohio University-Main Campus (OU) in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Ohio University-Main Campus (OU). Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Ohio University-Main Campus (OU) and Athens during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now
00:57
Introducing an ohio university student, annmarie!
Campus
Hi, my name is AnnMarie and I am a junior here at Ohio University! I am double majoring in anthropology and environmental health. I am super excited to show you around campus! Go bobcats!
02:12
Welcome to the schoonover center!! and also the luxury of having chairs everywhere
Academics
The Schooner Center for Communication is where most Scripps College of Communication classes our held. Scripps is national ranked as one of the best schools for communications. Like in the Schooner Center, Ohio University buildings are filled with desks and chairs throughout the hallways to maximize their students abilities to productive between classes.
01:24
Take a peak inside masyn's dorm room
Dorms
AnnMarie visits her friend, Masyn, that lives in a dorm called Carr. Carr is a newer dorm to campus and is suit style. Suit styles are mostly available as 2 doubles dorm rooms with a connecting bathroom although some rooms are singles or triples. At Ohio University there is also traditional communal bathroom style dorm rooms and also mod style dorm rooms. Mod style dorms are shared living rooms amongst 10-12 people with 5-6 people sharing one bathroom
00:58
Annmarie on college green talking about different quads on campus
Campus
Ohio University started as one building where the students all ate, slept, and went class. Campus then grew to several building on college green. Today Ohio University consists of four quads; College green, South green, West green, and East green. On South, West, and East is where most of the dorms are located.
00:55
Annmarie in front of the templeton-blackburn alumni memorial auditorium
Academics
The Templeton-Blackburn Alumni Memorial Auditorium, or "The Auditorium" for short, is where many school productions are held. Ohio University invites many artists and bands to preform concerts here. Also throughout the year many scientists and professionals come and present their work and knowledge. Many to most times these productions are free to Ohio University students!
01:08
Nelson dining hall and a rundown of meal plans on campus.
Food
Nelson dining is one of the three dining halls on campus. While you may think three dining halls is not a lot, Nelson and the other two both have a wide range of foods each differing from each dining hall. Boyd dining hall has a whole section just for students with gluten allergies. At Ohio University there are two types of meal plans a student can get, traditional and flex. Traditional is where a student can get limited amount weekly meal swipes that will disappear at the end of the week. Flex is where a student is able to get a limited number of meal swipes that could be used to get into a dining hall or that as price amount to each swipe that could be spent at any of the three markets on campus. Flex swipes do disappear at the end of the week so you better get to the Market and get some snacks before the week ends.
01:11
Annmarie says goodbye with some last words of advice!
Campus
I had such a great time showing you all Ohio University. Hope to see you on campus! Go bobcats!!
02:01
Fact: a bobcat only goes to the game for the halftime show!
It is a fact, a true Ohio University will always go to the games to watch the halftime show! Halftime of the gym is when the most EXCITING band in the land comes out to perform, Marching 110 band! Marching 110 consists of 110 students of all classes and majors. While the football and basketball games are always fun to watch, nothing will be the excitement you have when Marching 110 performs. Also don't feel bad if after Marching 110 performs and you want to leave, we all do it!
00:52
The bike path and a view you can't get anywhere else!
Campus
The bike path is the perfect place for a run with a view or a relaxing long board ride. If you are worried about not getting home before dark, there are light post to light the path and also blue emergency boxes along the portion that runs along campus. Miley said it's the climb and anyone who has made the journey would agree but once you are on the top of Bong Hill you can see all of Athens and it is gorgeous!
00:59
Hidden treasure 10 minutes off campus
Stroud's Run is the perfect place to destress with your friends after a long brutal week. Perfect place to also go on a mini adventure and find some pretty cool views! If you rent a canoe or kayak, go south down the lake and in the first cove in your left there is a rope swing!
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved