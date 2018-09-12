Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

CAMPUSREEL

Ohio University-Main Campus (OU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How long do Ohio University-Main Campus (OU) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 20 tour videos for Ohio University-Main Campus (OU), so you can expect to spend between 60 to 100 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Ohio University-Main Campus (OU) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Ohio University-Main Campus (OU) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Ohio University-Main Campus (OU) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Ohio University-Main Campus (OU) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Athens, OH so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Ohio University-Main Campus (OU), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Athens weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Ohio University-Main Campus (OU) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Ohio University-Main Campus (OU) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Ohio University-Main Campus (OU) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Ohio University-Main Campus (OU) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Athens if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Ohio University-Main Campus (OU) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Ohio University-Main Campus (OU)?

Below is a list of every Ohio University-Main Campus (OU) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Ohio University-Main Campus (OU) tour?

All CampusReel tours for Ohio University-Main Campus (OU) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Ohio University-Main Campus (OU) students!

What is city Athens, OH like?

Athens is listed as East North Central. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Ohio University-Main Campus (OU).

Who are the tour guides for Ohio University-Main Campus (OU) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Ohio University-Main Campus (OU). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Ohio University-Main Campus (OU) tours:

Ohio University-Main Campus (OU), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Ohio University-Main Campus (OU) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Athens and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Ohio University-Main Campus (OU) in person.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now
00:57
Introducing an ohio university student, annmarie!
Campus
Hi, my name is AnnMarie and I am a junior here at Ohio University! I am double majoring in anthropology and environmental health. I am super excited to show you around campus! Go bobcats!
02:12
Welcome to the schoonover center!! and also the luxury of having chairs everywhere
Academics
The Schooner Center for Communication is where most Scripps College of Communication classes our held. Scripps is national ranked as one of the best schools for communications. Like in the Schooner Center, Ohio University buildings are filled with desks and chairs throughout the hallways to maximize their students abilities to productive between classes.
01:24
Take a peak inside masyn's dorm room
Dorms
AnnMarie visits her friend, Masyn, that lives in a dorm called Carr. Carr is a newer dorm to campus and is suit style. Suit styles are mostly available as 2 doubles dorm rooms with a connecting bathroom although some rooms are singles or triples. At Ohio University there is also traditional communal bathroom style dorm rooms and also mod style dorm rooms. Mod style dorms are shared living rooms amongst 10-12 people with 5-6 people sharing one bathroom
00:58
Annmarie on college green talking about different quads on campus
Campus
Ohio University started as one building where the students all ate, slept, and went class. Campus then grew to several building on college green. Today Ohio University consists of four quads; College green, South green, West green, and East green. On South, West, and East is where most of the dorms are located.
00:55
Annmarie in front of the templeton-blackburn alumni memorial auditorium
Academics
The Templeton-Blackburn Alumni Memorial Auditorium, or "The Auditorium" for short, is where many school productions are held. Ohio University invites many artists and bands to preform concerts here. Also throughout the year many scientists and professionals come and present their work and knowledge. Many to most times these productions are free to Ohio University students!
01:08
Nelson dining hall and a rundown of meal plans on campus.
Food
Nelson dining is one of the three dining halls on campus. While you may think three dining halls is not a lot, Nelson and the other two both have a wide range of foods each differing from each dining hall. Boyd dining hall has a whole section just for students with gluten allergies. At Ohio University there are two types of meal plans a student can get, traditional and flex. Traditional is where a student can get limited amount weekly meal swipes that will disappear at the end of the week. Flex is where a student is able to get a limited number of meal swipes that could be used to get into a dining hall or that as price amount to each swipe that could be spent at any of the three markets on campus. Flex swipes do disappear at the end of the week so you better get to the Market and get some snacks before the week ends.
01:11
Annmarie says goodbye with some last words of advice!
Campus
I had such a great time showing you all Ohio University. Hope to see you on campus! Go bobcats!!
02:01
Fact: a bobcat only goes to the game for the halftime show!
It is a fact, a true Ohio University will always go to the games to watch the halftime show! Halftime of the gym is when the most EXCITING band in the land comes out to perform, Marching 110 band! Marching 110 consists of 110 students of all classes and majors. While the football and basketball games are always fun to watch, nothing will be the excitement you have when Marching 110 performs. Also don't feel bad if after Marching 110 performs and you want to leave, we all do it!
00:52
The bike path and a view you can't get anywhere else!
Campus
The bike path is the perfect place for a run with a view or a relaxing long board ride. If you are worried about not getting home before dark, there are light post to light the path and also blue emergency boxes along the portion that runs along campus. Miley said it's the climb and anyone who has made the journey would agree but once you are on the top of Bong Hill you can see all of Athens and it is gorgeous!
00:59
Hidden treasure 10 minutes off campus
Stroud's Run is the perfect place to destress with your friends after a long brutal week. Perfect place to also go on a mini adventure and find some pretty cool views! If you rent a canoe or kayak, go south down the lake and in the first cove in your left there is a rope swing!
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved