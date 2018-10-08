Sign Up
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How effective are University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) campus by taking you around Champaign. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC)?

For your convenience, below is a list of University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC). Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) and Champaign during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

00:19
Rubbing lincoln's nose for good luck!
Campus
Rumor has it, if you fun Lincoln's nose before a test you'll get an A. Always gotta make a stop in Lincoln Hall on test day!
01:17
Explore one of uiuc's fitness centers
Campus
This is one of the two gyms on campus! This one is located in Urbana and is equipped with extensive machinery, weights, a basketball court, indoor soccer fields, an indoor pool and more!
00:38
The engineering quad!
Academics
Get a glimpse of UIUC's Engineering Quad--home to a beautiful library, academic buildings and the Urbana creek!
00:32
Uiuc's alma mater!
Campus
Hear about one of Campus' most famous icons! We love Alma!
00:29
Veoride! bike with us around campus!
Find out the newest way UIUC students are getting around. Veorides are bicycles scattered all over the campus, that you can unlock with just a tap of an app on your phone! So fun!
00:27
Hang with us on green street
Food
Get a glimpse of U of I's most popular street. From restaurants to bars, and boutiques, this street has it all!
01:35
Tour of lincoln hall!
Academics
Get a sneak peak into a traditional academic building on campus. You will be able to see both a classroom and a lecture hall, while hearing a little bit about the academic environment here at U of I!
02:13
Explore grainger, engineering library with me!
Academics
Have a look at one of U of I's most beautiful libraries! Fun fact, we have the second best library system in the states, second to none other than Harvard!
01:39
Tour the student union
Come inside and see what's happening in the Union! Can't miss this stop!
00:34
One of the best places to eat on campus--the union food court!
Food
The Union's food court is a great and convenient place to stop for food! Plenty of options are available, but my favorite is Blaze Pizza!
