University of the Pacific (UOP) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do University of the Pacific (UOP) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 70 tour videos for University of the Pacific (UOP), so you can expect to spend between 210 to 350 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of University of the Pacific (UOP) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do University of the Pacific (UOP) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your University of the Pacific (UOP) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring University of the Pacific (UOP) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Stockton, CA so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at University of the Pacific (UOP), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Stockton weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The University of the Pacific (UOP) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do University of the Pacific (UOP) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of University of the Pacific (UOP) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because University of the Pacific (UOP) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Stockton if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the University of the Pacific (UOP) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at University of the Pacific (UOP)?

Below is a list of every University of the Pacific (UOP) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a University of the Pacific (UOP) tour?

All CampusReel tours for University of the Pacific (UOP) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see University of the Pacific (UOP) students!

What is city Stockton, CA like?

Stockton is listed as Mountain. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at University of the Pacific (UOP).

Who are the tour guides for University of the Pacific (UOP) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at University of the Pacific (UOP). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of University of the Pacific (UOP) tours:

University of the Pacific (UOP), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if University of the Pacific (UOP) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Stockton and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting University of the Pacific (UOP) in person.

Matthias: why i chose pacific
Demo Account Interview
Political Science and Philosophy major Matthias Lopez talks about academics at University of the Pacific, what attracted him to the Political Science program, and how he was welcomed to the UOP campus community with open arms.
Katie: why i chose pacific
Katie Lee Interview
University of the Pacific Pre-Pharmacy student Katie Lee talks about what attracted her to UOP, why she was happy to pick a school close to her home in Sacramento, and what she loves about our campus. She also breaks down the different degree paths in the Pre-Pharmacy program. #jointheroar
Jacob: why i chose pacific
Jacob Gray Interview
Get to know Communications major and East Coast native Jacob Gray! Jacob hadn’t heard much abut University of the Pacific before he applied, but he is glad he decided to say “Yes!” to UOP. Learn about his journey in the exploratory major (aka undeclared), how our campus made him nostalgic for the East Coast and what he thinks about the Tiger community.
Jessica: why i chose pacific
Jessica Alva Interview
Meet Jessica Alva, a student at University of the Pacific double-majoring in Applied Mathematics and Economics, with a Data Science minor. Jessica talks about how she learned about UOP during a scholarship search, when she started picturing herself as part of the Tiger community, and why she is grateful for the Powell Scholars Program she is part of.
Sahila: my transition to college at uop
Sahila Shah Interview
Marketing major Sahila Shah talks about why she chose that major and the coolest classes she has taken in the program at University of the Pacific. Find out what she has learned from Pacific’s alumni network and how she eased into college life after graduating high school.
Katie: academics at university of the pacific
Luiza Macedo Academics
University of the Pacific Student, Katie Lee, gives a review about Pacific's academics! She dives into her personal academic experience and shares what resources are available to Pacific students to help them survive even the hardest of classes.
Jessica: a day in the life of a university of the pacific student
Jessica Alva
What does a Pacific student usually do in a day? Join Jessica as she takes you through a typical day, including exams, meetings and events to show you what a day in my life as a UOP student is like.
Jacob: tour the university of pacific campus
Jacob Gray Campus
Come along with Jacob as he shows you around University of the Pacific!
Matthias: stockton eats!
Luiza Macedo Food
Stockton was named the most diverse city in the United States, making the cuisine here diverse and incredible. Join Matthias as he takes you to try out some spots around Stockton, all within walking distance of the University of the Pacific campus.
Samantha: why i chose uop
Samantha Toribio Interview
Here are some of the reasons Samantha decided to leave Florida and attend the University of the Pacific.
