University of Redlands Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do University of Redlands tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 53 tour videos for University of Redlands, so you can expect to spend between 159 to 265 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of University of Redlands and stay informed on campus life.

Where do University of Redlands tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your University of Redlands tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring University of Redlands in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Redlands, CA so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at University of Redlands, make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Redlands weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The University of Redlands website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do University of Redlands tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of University of Redlands starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because University of Redlands students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Redlands if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the University of Redlands admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at University of Redlands?

Below is a list of every University of Redlands building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a University of Redlands tour?

All CampusReel tours for University of Redlands include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see University of Redlands students!

What is city Redlands, CA like?

Redlands is listed as Mountain. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at University of Redlands.

Who are the tour guides for University of Redlands on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at University of Redlands. Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of University of Redlands tours:

University of Redlands, like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if University of Redlands is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Redlands and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting University of Redlands in person.

02:13
What i love about university of redlands with briana
Demo Account Academics
What I Love About University of Redlands with Briana
01:00
Out and about at the university of redlands with jenni
Demo Account
Out and About at University of Redlands with Jenni
00:45
Meet jay, a psychology + business major at university of redlands
Demo Account Interview
Intro+ Why University of Redlands with Jay Briggs
00:57
My transfer student experience with jay
Demo Account Interview
My Transfer Student Experience at University of Redlands with Jay
01:08
Jay's experience as a business/psych double major
Demo Account Academics
Why I'm Double-Majoring in Business and Psychology at University of Redlands with Jay
02:07
Meet makenna, a senior student-athlete
Demo Account Interview
Makenna shares why she chose University of Redlands.
01:07
Meet hanako, a piano performance major at university of redlands
Demo Account Interview
Meet Hanako, a Piano Performance Major at University of Redlands
01:11
Academic review with hanako
Demo Account Academics
Academic Review at University of Redlands with Hanako
01:22
My life as a music student at university of redlands with hanako
Demo Account Academics
My Life as a Music Student at University of Redlands with Hanako
00:46
Why redlands? thoughts from makenna
Demo Account
Hear from Makenna, a varsity athlete and Communication Sciences & Disorders student. 
