How long do Whittier College tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 31 tour videos for Whittier College, so you can expect to spend between 93 to 155 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Whittier College and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Whittier College tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Whittier College tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Whittier College in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Whittier, CA so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Whittier College, make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Whittier weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Whittier College website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Whittier College tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Whittier College starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Whittier College students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Whittier if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Whittier College admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Whittier College?

What will I see on a Whittier College tour?

All CampusReel tours for Whittier College include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Whittier College students!

What is city Whittier, CA like?

Whittier is listed as Mountain. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Whittier College.

Who are the tour guides for Whittier College on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Whittier College. Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Whittier College tours:

Whittier College, like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Whittier College is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Whittier and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Whittier College in person.

