Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

CAMPUSREEL

Providence College (PC) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How long do Providence College (PC) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 23 tour videos for Providence College (PC), so you can expect to spend between 69 to 115 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Providence College (PC) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Providence College (PC) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Providence College (PC) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Providence College (PC) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Providence, RI so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Providence College (PC), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Providence weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Providence College (PC) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Providence College (PC) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Providence College (PC) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Providence College (PC) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Providence if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Providence College (PC) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Providence College (PC)?

Below is a list of every Providence College (PC) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Providence College (PC) tour?

All CampusReel tours for Providence College (PC) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Providence College (PC) students!

What is city Providence, RI like?

Providence is listed as New England. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Providence College (PC).

Who are the tour guides for Providence College (PC) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Providence College (PC). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Providence College (PC) tours:

Providence College (PC), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Providence College (PC) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Providence and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Providence College (PC) in person.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now
01:22
Interview with meredith
Tori Baggio Interview
Meet Meredith!! She is a rising senior at PC!
00:52
Why i love pc
Tori Baggio Interview
Meet Danny! He is working in the admissions office this summer and tells us all about why he loves PC.
00:52
Study abroad
Tori Baggio Interview
Thinking about studying abroad? Watch this video to learn more about my experience!
02:17
Gym and peterson
Tori Baggio
Stop by the gym to get fit and maybe you will even run into Father Shanley!
02:50
Career education center
Tori Baggio Academics
Need a resume to be looked over or want to practice for an interview? Come to the career center!
00:44
Moore hall
Tori Baggio Campus
Visit the center at Moore Hall for a place of inclusivity and intersectionality!
00:55
Aquinas
Tori Baggio Dorms
Take a virtual tour of Aquinas Hall!
02:08
Science complex
Tori Baggio Academics
Our Science Complex is home to our biology, chemistry, physics, and engineering majors! Come check it out!
01:51
Upper slavin
Tori Baggio
Upper Slavin is a very popular study space for PC students!
01:39
Schnieder hockey arena
Tori Baggio
Take a look into our hockey arena!! So much fun to come and watch the friars play!
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved