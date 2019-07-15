Sign Up
Providence College (PC) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are Providence College (PC) virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Providence College (PC) is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Providence College (PC) virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Providence College (PC) vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Providence College (PC) campus by taking you around Providence. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Providence College (PC) virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Providence College (PC) in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Providence College (PC) is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Providence College (PC) people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Providence College (PC) and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Providence College (PC) in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at Providence College (PC)?

For your convenience, below is a list of Providence College (PC) places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a Providence College (PC) virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Providence College (PC) on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Providence College (PC) in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Providence College (PC) virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Providence College (PC) virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Providence College (PC) virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Providence College (PC) in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Providence College (PC). Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Providence College (PC) and Providence during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

Featured Video
01:22
Interview with meredith
Tori Baggio Interview
Meet Meredith!! She is a rising senior at PC!
00:52
Why i love pc
Tori Baggio Interview
Meet Danny! He is working in the admissions office this summer and tells us all about why he loves PC.
00:52
Study abroad
Tori Baggio Interview
Thinking about studying abroad? Watch this video to learn more about my experience!
02:17
Gym and peterson
Tori Baggio
Stop by the gym to get fit and maybe you will even run into Father Shanley!
02:50
Career education center
Tori Baggio Academics
Need a resume to be looked over or want to practice for an interview? Come to the career center!
00:44
Moore hall
Tori Baggio Campus
Visit the center at Moore Hall for a place of inclusivity and intersectionality!
00:55
Aquinas
Tori Baggio Dorms
Take a virtual tour of Aquinas Hall!
02:08
Science complex
Tori Baggio Academics
Our Science Complex is home to our biology, chemistry, physics, and engineering majors! Come check it out!
01:51
Upper slavin
Tori Baggio
Upper Slavin is a very popular study space for PC students!
01:39
Schnieder hockey arena
Tori Baggio
Take a look into our hockey arena!! So much fun to come and watch the friars play!
