CAMPUSREEL

Springfield College Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How long do Springfield College tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 135 tour videos for Springfield College, so you can expect to spend between 405 to 675 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Springfield College and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Springfield College tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Springfield College tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Springfield College in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Springfield, MA so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Springfield College, make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Springfield weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Springfield College website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Springfield College tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Springfield College starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Springfield College students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Springfield if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Springfield College admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Springfield College?

Below is a list of every Springfield College building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Springfield College tour?

All CampusReel tours for Springfield College include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Springfield College students!

What is city Springfield, MA like?

Springfield is listed as New England. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Springfield College.

Who are the tour guides for Springfield College on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Springfield College. Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Springfield College tours:

Springfield College, like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Springfield College is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Springfield and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Springfield College in person.

02:21
Joe hawley: journaling the jersey
CampusReel Admin Campus
With over 100 career victories and the only four-time Scholar All-America honoree in Springfield College wrestling history, Joe Fusco reflects back on his remarkable four years in our latest Journaling THE Jersey. Springfield College is an independent, nonprofit, coeducational institution founded in 1885. Approximately 4,100 students, including 2,500 full-time undergraduate students, study at its main campus in Springfield, Mass., and at its regional campuses across the country. Springfield College inspires students through the guiding principles of its Humanics philosophy – educating in spirit, mind, and body for leadership in service to others.
01:01
Springfield college's archie allen field.mp4
CampusReel Admin Campus
Springfield College is an independent, nonprofit, coeducational institution founded in 1885. Approximately 4,100 students, including 2,500 full-time undergraduate students, study at its main campus in Springfield, Mass., and at its regional campuses across the country. Springfield College inspires students through the guiding principles of its Humanics philosophy – educating in spirit, mind, and body for leadership in service to others.
02:34
John cena's acceptance for induction into springfield college athletic hall of fame.mp4
CampusReel Admin
John Cena's Acceptance For Induction Into Springfield College Athletic Hall of Fame
01:29
Springfield college- springtime aerial tour.mp4
CampusReel Admin Campus
Take a virtual tour of Springfield College in the Springtime. See the flowers in full bloom on the Naismith Green. Walk the trails at East Campus and watch the sunlight reflect off Lake Massasoit. Flyover the athletic fields and look straight down at the "S" in the center of Stagg Field. Springfield College is an independent, nonprofit, coeducational institution founded in 1885. Approximately 4,100 students, including 2,500 full-time undergraduate students, study at its main campus in Springfield, Mass., and at its regional campuses across the country. Springfield College inspires students through the guiding principles of its Humanics philosophy – educating in spirit, mind, and body for leadership in service to others.
00:55
Springfield college's blake arena.mp4
CampusReel Admin Campus
Springfield College is an independent, nonprofit, coeducational institution founded in 1885. Approximately 4,100 students, including 2,500 full-time undergraduate students, study at its main campus in Springfield, Mass., and at its regional campuses across the country. Springfield College inspires students through the guiding principles of its Humanics philosophy – educating in spirit, mind, and body for leadership in service to others.
01:02
Meet kay, a junior at springfield college!
Kay Laughlin Interview
Hi my name is Kay! I am a junior in the Occupational Therapy Program at Springfield College. I'm so excited to show you around campus and tell you all about my own experience as a student here!
02:24
Kay shows off the ymca at springfield college
Kay Laughlin
Springfield College was founded as a YMCA training school. Today, we still have really great opportunities for students to get involved with work in the YMCA.
04:34
Kay: more about athletics / wellness at springfield
Kay Laughlin Campus
Welcome to the Wellness Center! Take a look at some of our athletic facilities and listen to life as a student athlete.
04:08
Meet riley, a junior at springfield college!
Rielly Malz Campus
Welcome to Springfield College! This video will explain some of my favorite parts of Springfield College, some key components of the school and what makes SC so special.
01:37
Rachel brown: meet a springfield transfer student
CampusReel Admin Interview
Meet a Springfield College Student: Rachel Brown was a transfer student who talks about the "best decision she ever made." She talks about her experiences with work-study and how grateful she is for the relationships she has been able to form while being a part of this community. Springfield College is an independent, nonprofit, coeducational institution founded in 1885. Approximately 4,100 students, including 2,500 full-time undergraduate students, study at its main campus in Springfield, Mass., and at its regional campuses across the country. Springfield College inspires students through the guiding principles of its Humanics philosophy – educating in spirit, mind, and body for leadership in service to others.
