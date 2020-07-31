How long do Springfield College tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 135 tour videos for Springfield College, so you can expect to spend between 405 to 675 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Springfield College and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Springfield College tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Springfield College tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Springfield College in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Springfield, MA so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Springfield College, make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Springfield weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Springfield College website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Springfield College tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Springfield College starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Springfield College students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Springfield if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Springfield College admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Springfield College?

Below is a list of every Springfield College building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Springfield College tour?

All CampusReel tours for Springfield College include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Springfield College students!

What is city Springfield, MA like?

Springfield is listed as New England. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Springfield College.

Who are the tour guides for Springfield College on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Springfield College. Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Springfield College tours:

Springfield College, like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Springfield College is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Springfield and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Springfield College in person.

