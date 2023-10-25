How long do Champlain College tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 14 tour videos for Champlain College, so you can expect to spend between 42 to 70 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Champlain College and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Champlain College tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Champlain College tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Champlain College in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Burlington, VT so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Champlain College, make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Burlington weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Champlain College website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Champlain College tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Champlain College starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Champlain College students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Burlington if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Champlain College admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What will I see on a Champlain College tour?

All CampusReel tours for Champlain College include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Champlain College students!

What is city Burlington, VT like?

Burlington is listed as New England. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Champlain College.

Who are the tour guides for Champlain College on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Champlain College. Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Champlain College tours:

Champlain College, like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Champlain College is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Burlington and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Champlain College in person.

