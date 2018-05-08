Sign Up
Emerson College Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are Emerson College virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Emerson College is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Emerson College virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Emerson College vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Emerson College campus by taking you around Boston. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Emerson College virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Emerson College in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Emerson College is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Emerson College people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Emerson College and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Emerson College in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at Emerson College ?

For your convenience, below is a list of Emerson College places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a Emerson College virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Emerson College on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Emerson College in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Emerson College virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Emerson College virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Emerson College virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Emerson College in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Emerson College . Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Emerson College and Boston during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

02:23
Hello! and the like: in which ben rambles about emerson hoping you get excited
Academics
Emerson College! No, it was not founded by Ralph Waldo Emerson, but it’s still pretty great. You get to see some of Boylston, and I’ll tell you a bit of stats.
03:13
Boylston st: in which ben takes a walk down the main stretch of campus!
Campus
Boylston Street is where a majority of Emerson’s buildings are located. I decided to take a walk down the road and point each of the main buildings to you guys! 
04:20
Piano row and dorms: in which ben shows off a messy/empty room
Dorms
Dorms at Emerson are for on-campus living. Often upperclassmen get off-campus apartments, but currently you are guaranteed housing for 3 years. All the dorms are suite style, ranging from singles to quads (mostly doubles though) that all connect to a common area and a shared bathroom. Piano Row, Colonial, 2 Boylston Place, and Paramount are all about of Emerson’s dorms currently... that is until Little Buildings is finished up.
01:42
The dining hall: in which ben shows the boujee new dh
Food
The DH is a hub on campus, for sure. Upperclassmen, with their off-campus meal plans (or no meal plan at all) rely on underclassman to swipe them in for the all-you-can-eat stations of food ranging from hamburgers to vegan-friendly meals. Some people aren’t big fans of Sodexo, the catering company that provides the college food, but in all honesty, it’s at least a step up from the high school cafeteria. Oh, and there are flavor shots on the soda fountains. It’s fancy, peeps.
01:09
A classroom: in which ben spins in circles to show off the room but probably just gives you vertigo
Academics
Classes at Emerson range from lectures to workshops! It really depends on the professor, but they often want class participation and some sort of dialogue. The rooms themselves all have a projector and can be specialized for just class or for screening/filming. Also, I highly recommend using Rate My Professor or asking a peer what they thought of the teacher. It can make or break
01:29
Walker: in which ben wanders around the 4th floor.
Campus
Just showing you an average floor in the Walker Building! I spend lots of time here studying and working on projects with friends.
02:19
Ansin: in which ben compares an elevator to the ministry of magic!
Campus
Ansin has classrooms, numerous computer labs, and industry-standard editing suites! Also the elevators are nice.
02:46
Tremont st: in which ben deals with lots of noise while giving you a tour!
Campus
Tremont Street has some other notable Emerson buildings that are worth pointing out. You also get a preview of the hustle and bustle of city life, however, it is Boston and not New York... so it has it’s unique charms.
02:26
Avery st. and paramount: in which ben shows off the crown jewel of campus!
Campus
Avery Street features the Emerson Urban Arts Center and the EDC (Equipment Distribution Center). Then as you round the corner onto Washington Street, you find Paramount. And she is GORGEOUS, my dudes. Seriously.
00:37
The iwasaki library: in which ben does some extra recon!
Campus
I took a little risk and went behind enemy lines... just kidding, but I got a view of the quieter shelves further in the back of the library, and I pass by the many study rooms that can be booked for meetings and study groups!
