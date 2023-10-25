Sign Up
Champlain College Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are Champlain College virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Champlain College is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Champlain College virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Champlain College vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Champlain College campus by taking you around Burlington. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Champlain College virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Champlain College in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Champlain College is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Champlain College people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Champlain College and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Champlain College in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What are the downsides of a Champlain College virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Champlain College on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Champlain College in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Champlain College virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Champlain College virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Champlain College virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Champlain College in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Champlain College. Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Champlain College and Burlington during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

01:42
Meet jess | champlain college
CampusReel Admin Campus
http://www.champlain.edu/
01:50
Meet miranda | champlain college
CampusReel Admin Campus
http://www.champlain.edu/
01:40
Meet kyle | champlain college
CampusReel Admin Campus
http://www.champlain.edu/
01:30
Meet dj | champlain college
CampusReel Admin Campus
http://www.champlain.edu/
00:55
Let us dare
CampusReel Admin Campus
Finding and pursuing your passion at Champlain College will take you further than you ever imagined you could go, but it's not a journey you take alone. Our inclusive and close-knit community will support you every step of the way.
00:18
Champlain college | move in day
Jasim Haider Campus
Wondering what students do on move in day? The Champlain campus community shows up to help move students into their dorm. The President welcomes students and families at Finney Quad. Students move into their room and meet their roommate(s). It's a happy day for all.
00:24
champlain college | move in day
Jasim Haider Campus
Families send off their students at Champlain College on Move In Day. As the day ends, families say their good-byes with hugs, laughter, and a few tears from mom. Students start their life as a part of the Champlain community.
01:23
Meet faculty member nicole morris
Jamie Jutras Campus
Nicole Morris is a business faculty member at Champlain College. She highlights what students will experience at Champlain.
01:31
Meet samantha
Jamie Jutras Campus
Sam is a first year student from Pennsylvania majoring in psychology. She shares why Champlain is a perfect fit for her and how she feels supported by the community.
01:28
Why max chose champlain college
Jamie Jutras Campus
Max is a first-year student in Game Production Management. He shares his reasons for choosing Champlain.
