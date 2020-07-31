Sign Up
Springfield College Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are Springfield College virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Springfield College is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Springfield College virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Springfield College vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Springfield College campus by taking you around Springfield. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Springfield College virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Springfield College in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Springfield College is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Springfield College people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Springfield College and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Springfield College in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at Springfield College?

For your convenience, below is a list of Springfield College places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a Springfield College virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Springfield College on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Springfield College in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Springfield College virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Springfield College virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Springfield College virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Springfield College in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Springfield College. Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Springfield College and Springfield during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

02:21
Joe hawley: journaling the jersey
CampusReel Admin Campus
With over 100 career victories and the only four-time Scholar All-America honoree in Springfield College wrestling history, Joe Fusco reflects back on his remarkable four years in our latest Journaling THE Jersey. Springfield College is an independent, nonprofit, coeducational institution founded in 1885. Approximately 4,100 students, including 2,500 full-time undergraduate students, study at its main campus in Springfield, Mass., and at its regional campuses across the country. Springfield College inspires students through the guiding principles of its Humanics philosophy – educating in spirit, mind, and body for leadership in service to others.
01:01
Springfield college's archie allen field.mp4
CampusReel Admin Campus
Springfield College is an independent, nonprofit, coeducational institution founded in 1885. Approximately 4,100 students, including 2,500 full-time undergraduate students, study at its main campus in Springfield, Mass., and at its regional campuses across the country. Springfield College inspires students through the guiding principles of its Humanics philosophy – educating in spirit, mind, and body for leadership in service to others.
02:34
John cena's acceptance for induction into springfield college athletic hall of fame.mp4
CampusReel Admin
John Cena's Acceptance For Induction Into Springfield College Athletic Hall of Fame
01:29
Springfield college- springtime aerial tour.mp4
CampusReel Admin Campus
Take a virtual tour of Springfield College in the Springtime. See the flowers in full bloom on the Naismith Green. Walk the trails at East Campus and watch the sunlight reflect off Lake Massasoit. Flyover the athletic fields and look straight down at the "S" in the center of Stagg Field. Springfield College is an independent, nonprofit, coeducational institution founded in 1885. Approximately 4,100 students, including 2,500 full-time undergraduate students, study at its main campus in Springfield, Mass., and at its regional campuses across the country. Springfield College inspires students through the guiding principles of its Humanics philosophy – educating in spirit, mind, and body for leadership in service to others.
00:55
Springfield college's blake arena.mp4
CampusReel Admin Campus
Springfield College is an independent, nonprofit, coeducational institution founded in 1885. Approximately 4,100 students, including 2,500 full-time undergraduate students, study at its main campus in Springfield, Mass., and at its regional campuses across the country. Springfield College inspires students through the guiding principles of its Humanics philosophy – educating in spirit, mind, and body for leadership in service to others.
01:02
Meet kay, a junior at springfield college!
Kay Laughlin Interview
Hi my name is Kay! I am a junior in the Occupational Therapy Program at Springfield College. I'm so excited to show you around campus and tell you all about my own experience as a student here!
02:24
Kay shows off the ymca at springfield college
Kay Laughlin
Springfield College was founded as a YMCA training school. Today, we still have really great opportunities for students to get involved with work in the YMCA.
04:34
Kay: more about athletics / wellness at springfield
Kay Laughlin Campus
Welcome to the Wellness Center! Take a look at some of our athletic facilities and listen to life as a student athlete.
04:08
Meet riley, a junior at springfield college!
Rielly Malz Campus
Welcome to Springfield College! This video will explain some of my favorite parts of Springfield College, some key components of the school and what makes SC so special.
01:37
Rachel brown: meet a springfield transfer student
CampusReel Admin Interview
Meet a Springfield College Student: Rachel Brown was a transfer student who talks about the "best decision she ever made." She talks about her experiences with work-study and how grateful she is for the relationships she has been able to form while being a part of this community. Springfield College is an independent, nonprofit, coeducational institution founded in 1885. Approximately 4,100 students, including 2,500 full-time undergraduate students, study at its main campus in Springfield, Mass., and at its regional campuses across the country. Springfield College inspires students through the guiding principles of its Humanics philosophy – educating in spirit, mind, and body for leadership in service to others.
