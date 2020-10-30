Sign Up
Saint Michael's College (SMC) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do Saint Michael's College (SMC) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 41 tour videos for Saint Michael's College (SMC), so you can expect to spend between 123 to 205 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Saint Michael's College (SMC) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Saint Michael's College (SMC) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Saint Michael's College (SMC) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Saint Michael's College (SMC) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Colchester, VT so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Saint Michael's College (SMC), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Colchester weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Saint Michael's College (SMC) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Saint Michael's College (SMC) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Saint Michael's College (SMC) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Saint Michael's College (SMC) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Colchester if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Saint Michael's College (SMC) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Saint Michael's College (SMC)?

Below is a list of every Saint Michael's College (SMC) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Saint Michael's College (SMC) tour?

All CampusReel tours for Saint Michael's College (SMC) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Saint Michael's College (SMC) students!

What is city Colchester, VT like?

Colchester is listed as New England. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Saint Michael's College (SMC).

Who are the tour guides for Saint Michael's College (SMC) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Saint Michael's College (SMC). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Saint Michael's College (SMC) tours:

Saint Michael's College (SMC), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Saint Michael's College (SMC) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Colchester and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Saint Michael's College (SMC) in person.

Welcome to saint michael's!
Cana Courtney Campus
Welcome to Saint Michael's College! Watch this video to learn a bit about the campus, as well as check out my favorite location on campus: The Teaching Garden! The Teaching Garden is a great place on campus to have classes, relax, do homework, or just hang out and enjoy the campus environment.
Academics at saint mikes
Cana Courtney Academics
This video gives you an overview as to what to expect from academics at Saint Michael's. Take a look at some of our different types of classrooms, average class sizes, academic resources, and more!
Day in the life!
Cana Courtney
Take a look at what a Day in the Life at Saint Mike's looks like! On this particular Tuesday, my day was filled with classes, tutoring, cooking, exercising, club events, and homework. Follow me around today!
Living options on campus
Cana Courtney Dorms
This video gives you an insight into what a senior living option looks like on campus! As a four year residential college, our housing options are pretty great! Check out the website for more details: https://www.smcvt.edu/student-life/housing-and-dining/living-at-saint-mikes/
05:11
Get to know me, katie e!
Get to know a little about who I am, where I'm from, and why I chose St. Mike's. There's a couple quick tips for you too!
04:52
Meet lena from saint michael's college
Meet Lena, a senior at St. Mike's College in Vermont!
03:15
Maryam at saint michael's college
My experience at Saint Michael's.
02:02
Academics at saint michael’s college
Challenging classes in this semester.
01:12
Tips to get accepted into saint mikes!!
This is how I think got accepted to Saint Mikes!
05:44
Erin lamarca - intro & why saint mike's
Erin LaMarca - Intro & Why Saint Mike's
