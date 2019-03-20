Sign Up
CAMPUSREEL

Stonehill College Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How long do Stonehill College tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 27 tour videos for Stonehill College, so you can expect to spend between 81 to 135 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Stonehill College and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Stonehill College tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Stonehill College tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Stonehill College in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Easton, MA so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Stonehill College, make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Easton weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Stonehill College website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Stonehill College tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Stonehill College starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Stonehill College students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Easton if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Stonehill College admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Stonehill College?

Below is a list of every Stonehill College building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Stonehill College tour?

All CampusReel tours for Stonehill College include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Stonehill College students!

What is city Easton, MA like?

Easton is listed as New England. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Stonehill College.

Who are the tour guides for Stonehill College on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Stonehill College. Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Stonehill College tours:

Stonehill College, like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Stonehill College is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Easton and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Stonehill College in person.

Featured Video
Trending Content

Trending Now
00:42
A look inside the academic and welcome center
Juliana Walsh Academics
The Academic and Welcome Center is our newest building on campus that just opened in the fall of 2018. In the lobby, it has one of 2 bookstores on campus, an auditorium, a lounging area, and a student favorite Au Bon Pain. Going upstairs, there are mainly lounging areas where students can meet up to hang out, eat food, or do work. In addition, this building has many classrooms and offices for professors in the Philosophy, Religious Studies, and History departments. In addition to all of this, the Welcome Center is a building is one of the first that you will visit because it is home to our admissions office. This building is where you will first go when visiting to take a tour or to have an interview.
01:21
Walk with me to class in duffy
Juliana Walsh Academics
The Duffy Academic Center is one of our main academic buildings on campus. It has classes from many different departments and majors so you might find a chem lecture next to an Italian Class. This building also has many offices such as Academic Services, Student Financial Assistance, Residence Life, and the Registrar.
01:24
A look inside the martin institute
Juliana Walsh Academics
The Martin Institute is home to most of our social science departments. Being a Political Science major I am in this building nearly daily whether it is for class, to meet with a professor, or just to study in the study lounge.
03:48
My academic experience
Juliana Walsh Academics
After seeing many different academic buildings, I am sure that you are curious about what the academic experience is really like. I am a Political Science and Environmental science double major and I hope that you enjoy hearing about my academic experience during my freshman year.
02:49
My classroom experience
Juliana Walsh Academics
Did you want to see what a typical classroom looks? Were you wondering about class size and how classes are structured? In this video, I provide more context about the classroom experience
00:36
Room tour!!
Juliana Walsh Dorms
I live in Notre Dame Du Lac in a triple within a suite. I hope you enjoy seeing my room and how I organized it.
02:25
Library
Juliana Walsh Academics
The library is a great resource on campus. It is great for both residential and commuter students to meet up and do work or just hang out. There are many group study rooms and huddle spaces so students can meet up in groups. Ace's Place is also in the library which is a cafe on campus.
00:32
My favorite spot on campus
Juliana Walsh Campus
One of my Favorite Spots on campus is the red bridge. This is one of my favorite places to go when I need to take a breather and walk around to relax.
00:52
Introduction
Juliana Walsh Campus
Hi, I'm Juliana! I'm a freshman at Stonehill College and I'm so excited that you going to join me to learn a little bit about Stonehill!
04:49
A brutally honest review about food on campus
Juliana Walsh Food
I'm sure you are wondering about what the food is like on campus. In this video, I give my real and honest review about the food after explaining all the options we have available on campus. Since I am vegan I have found it really hard to eat on campus so I hope that can provide some context if you have some type of dietary restriction.
