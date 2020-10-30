Sign Up
Saint Michael's College (SMC) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are Saint Michael's College (SMC) virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Saint Michael's College (SMC) is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Saint Michael's College (SMC) virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Saint Michael's College (SMC) vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Saint Michael's College (SMC) campus by taking you around Colchester. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Saint Michael's College (SMC) virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Saint Michael's College (SMC) in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Saint Michael's College (SMC) is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Saint Michael's College (SMC) people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Saint Michael's College (SMC) and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Saint Michael's College (SMC) in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at Saint Michael's College (SMC)?

For your convenience, below is a list of Saint Michael's College (SMC) places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a Saint Michael's College (SMC) virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Saint Michael's College (SMC) on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Saint Michael's College (SMC) in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Saint Michael's College (SMC) virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Saint Michael's College (SMC) virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Saint Michael's College (SMC) virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Saint Michael's College (SMC) in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Saint Michael's College (SMC). Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Saint Michael's College (SMC) and Colchester during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

03:20
Welcome to saint michael's!
Cana Courtney Campus
Welcome to Saint Michael's College! Watch this video to learn a bit about the campus, as well as check out my favorite location on campus: The Teaching Garden! The Teaching Garden is a great place on campus to have classes, relax, do homework, or just hang out and enjoy the campus environment.
02:12
Academics at saint mikes
Cana Courtney Academics
This video gives you an overview as to what to expect from academics at Saint Michael's. Take a look at some of our different types of classrooms, average class sizes, academic resources, and more!
03:15
Day in the life!
Cana Courtney
Take a look at what a Day in the Life at Saint Mike's looks like! On this particular Tuesday, my day was filled with classes, tutoring, cooking, exercising, club events, and homework. Follow me around today!
04:06
Living options on campus
Cana Courtney Dorms
This video gives you an insight into what a senior living option looks like on campus! As a four year residential college, our housing options are pretty great! Check out the website for more details: https://www.smcvt.edu/student-life/housing-and-dining/living-at-saint-mikes/
05:11
Get to know me, katie e!
Katie Escobedo Interview
Get to know a little about who I am, where I'm from, and why I chose St. Mike's. There's a couple quick tips for you too!
04:52
Meet lena from saint michael's college
Demo Account Interview
Meet Lena, a senior at St. Mike's College in Vermont!
03:15
Maryam at saint michael's college
Maryam Alchaderchi
My experience at Saint Michael's.
02:02
Academics at saint michael’s college
Maryam Alchaderchi Academics
Challenging classes in this semester.
01:12
Tips to get accepted into saint mikes!!
Maryam Alchaderchi Academics
This is how I think got accepted to Saint Mikes!
05:44
Erin lamarca - intro & why saint mike's
Demo Account Interview
Erin LaMarca - Intro & Why Saint Mike's
