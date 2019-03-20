Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

CAMPUSREEL

Stonehill College Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How effective are Stonehill College virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Stonehill College is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Stonehill College virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Stonehill College vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Stonehill College campus by taking you around Easton. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Stonehill College virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Stonehill College in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Stonehill College is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Stonehill College people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Stonehill College and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Stonehill College in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at Stonehill College?

For your convenience, below is a list of Stonehill College places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a Stonehill College virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Stonehill College on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Stonehill College in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Stonehill College virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Stonehill College virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Stonehill College virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Stonehill College in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Stonehill College. Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Stonehill College and Easton during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now
00:42
A look inside the academic and welcome center
Juliana Walsh Academics
The Academic and Welcome Center is our newest building on campus that just opened in the fall of 2018. In the lobby, it has one of 2 bookstores on campus, an auditorium, a lounging area, and a student favorite Au Bon Pain. Going upstairs, there are mainly lounging areas where students can meet up to hang out, eat food, or do work. In addition, this building has many classrooms and offices for professors in the Philosophy, Religious Studies, and History departments. In addition to all of this, the Welcome Center is a building is one of the first that you will visit because it is home to our admissions office. This building is where you will first go when visiting to take a tour or to have an interview.
01:21
Walk with me to class in duffy
Juliana Walsh Academics
The Duffy Academic Center is one of our main academic buildings on campus. It has classes from many different departments and majors so you might find a chem lecture next to an Italian Class. This building also has many offices such as Academic Services, Student Financial Assistance, Residence Life, and the Registrar.
01:24
A look inside the martin institute
Juliana Walsh Academics
The Martin Institute is home to most of our social science departments. Being a Political Science major I am in this building nearly daily whether it is for class, to meet with a professor, or just to study in the study lounge.
03:48
My academic experience
Juliana Walsh Academics
After seeing many different academic buildings, I am sure that you are curious about what the academic experience is really like. I am a Political Science and Environmental science double major and I hope that you enjoy hearing about my academic experience during my freshman year.
02:49
My classroom experience
Juliana Walsh Academics
Did you want to see what a typical classroom looks? Were you wondering about class size and how classes are structured? In this video, I provide more context about the classroom experience
00:36
Room tour!!
Juliana Walsh Dorms
I live in Notre Dame Du Lac in a triple within a suite. I hope you enjoy seeing my room and how I organized it.
02:25
Library
Juliana Walsh Academics
The library is a great resource on campus. It is great for both residential and commuter students to meet up and do work or just hang out. There are many group study rooms and huddle spaces so students can meet up in groups. Ace's Place is also in the library which is a cafe on campus.
00:32
My favorite spot on campus
Juliana Walsh Campus
One of my Favorite Spots on campus is the red bridge. This is one of my favorite places to go when I need to take a breather and walk around to relax.
00:52
Introduction
Juliana Walsh Campus
Hi, I'm Juliana! I'm a freshman at Stonehill College and I'm so excited that you going to join me to learn a little bit about Stonehill!
04:49
A brutally honest review about food on campus
Juliana Walsh Food
I'm sure you are wondering about what the food is like on campus. In this video, I give my real and honest review about the food after explaining all the options we have available on campus. Since I am vegan I have found it really hard to eat on campus so I hope that can provide some context if you have some type of dietary restriction.
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved