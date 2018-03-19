Sign Up
San Diego State University (SDSU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are San Diego State University (SDSU) virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. San Diego State University (SDSU) is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of San Diego State University (SDSU) virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the San Diego State University (SDSU) vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the San Diego State University (SDSU) campus by taking you around San Diego. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a San Diego State University (SDSU) virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit San Diego State University (SDSU) in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of San Diego State University (SDSU) is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the San Diego State University (SDSU) people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting San Diego State University (SDSU) and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting San Diego State University (SDSU) in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at San Diego State University (SDSU)?

For your convenience, below is a list of San Diego State University (SDSU) places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a San Diego State University (SDSU) virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring San Diego State University (SDSU) on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting San Diego State University (SDSU) in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the San Diego State University (SDSU) virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a San Diego State University (SDSU) virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a San Diego State University (SDSU) virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting San Diego State University (SDSU) in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour San Diego State University (SDSU). Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience San Diego State University (SDSU) and San Diego during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

00:42
Meet lizzie and welcome to your tour of san diego state!
Campus
SDSU is an extremely diverse campus with so much to offer! The year round sunny weather and awesome people that go there create the best combination for your daily college life :)
00:20
Forecast for the day: blue skies and sunshine!
Campus
The weather at San Diego State is most often warm and sunny. It's basically Spring/Summer the whole year round, as San Diego doesn't experience seasons, so be prepared to be bronzed and golden.
00:23
Thursdays are for the farmers market
Food
Every Thursday SDSU has their very own Farmers Market, featuring food and beverages from various cultures! It can get tiring eating the same food offered at the food court everyday, but the Farmers Market allows students to choose from a diverse array of foods like Thai, Japanese, South African, Brazilian, Mexican, and Vegetarian/Vegan!
00:40
Lizzie shows you a taste of culture!
Food
Take a peek of the different vendors that participate in the Farmers Market. This vendor in particular is student-ran, made possible through SDSU's innovation center that allows students the resources to cultivate their own business plans and ideas.
00:13
Lizzie shows you the best study spots outside!
Although there are many study spots around campus, SDSU recently created outdoor lounge areas for students to relax and study, all while enjoying the beautiful San Diego sunshine.
00:44
Lizzie takes you downstairs to donor hall
Academics
Every year, students of SDSU create an exhibit space to display in the 1st story of Love Library, known as Donor Hall. This year, our exhibit was on comic books! There are also study areas on this level that are for those who prefer absolute silence. Sometimes, complete silence is needed to get your focus on and this is my go to spot!
00:39
Lizzie interviews freshman about their dorm experince!
Dorms
Lauren and Brooke are twins who share the same dorm room! Their floor is a Residential Learning Community for Performing Arts majors.
00:25
Lizzie shows you the ultimate chill spot - turtle pond
The Turtle Pond is one of those hidden gems here at SDSU. Families of turtles bask in the sun on the rocks while beautiful and vibrant Koi fish swim around. What better place to chill out and relax after a hectic school day :)
00:38
Lizzie interviews president of the slackers club
Campus
It's quite difficult to be bored on a campus that offers so much to do! Various clubs and organizations exist at SDSU and the best part is everyone is free to create their own if they'd like! Organizations like the Slackers have helped to cultivate the diverse and enriching community on campus.
00:18
A close-up of the turtles at turtle pond!
Campus
A close-up of the turtles to show how cute they are. This spot is totally serene and peaceful. A lot of students will bring blankets/towels on especially sunny days and lay out in the surrounding quad area.
