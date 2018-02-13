Sign Up
UC Irvine Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are UC Irvine virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. UC Irvine is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of UC Irvine virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the UC Irvine vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the UC Irvine campus by taking you around Irvine. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a UC Irvine virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit UC Irvine in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of UC Irvine is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the UC Irvine people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting UC Irvine and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting UC Irvine in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at UC Irvine ?

For your convenience, below is a list of UC Irvine places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a UC Irvine virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring UC Irvine on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting UC Irvine in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the UC Irvine virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a UC Irvine virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a UC Irvine virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting UC Irvine in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour UC Irvine . Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience UC Irvine and Irvine during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

00:48
Introduction to uc irvine!
Campus
Welcome to the first video of UC Irvine. My name is Agustin Richardson and I will be your tour guide I hope you enjoy all the videos that I have posted, it is all 100% real, 100% honest, 100% awesome!
01:00
Aldrich park
Campus
Aldrich park, is always a relaxing place to hang out, and even though many students pass by every hour to go to their class or back to their apartments its state of peacefulness does no go away.
01:49
Check in with agustin at mesa court hall
Dorms
This is one of the two housing communities here at UC Irvine. Also new towards were constructed in mesa court, that is another option were you can dorm, however the towards are only quads (4 people per dorm)
01:31
Check out a typical dorm room in mesa court hall
Dorms
This is one of the two housing communities here at UC Irvine. Also new towards were constructed in mesa court, that is another option were you can dorm, however the towards are only quads (4 people per dorm)
01:03
Views from outside aldrich hall
Campus
The flagpoles are a common pick up and drop off point. This part is basically the front of the school and the one that connects with UTC.
00:53
Infinity fountain and zot zot pride
the infinity fountain symbolizes the infinity of knowledge that there is at UC Irvine. I provided all the step for you to be able to do the Zot Zot like a professional!!!
00:39
Game day on a wednesday night
UC Irvine has a Division 1 basketball team and we play in the NCAA league, at every game you can see students cheering with their ZOT! signs in the air. School Pride!
01:11
Agustin shows you around langston library
Academics
Both the Gateway Student Center and Langston Library are great places to study at! I usually go to gateway when i have to use a computer and I go to Langston when I just want to study for a test. I recommend going to the 3rd or 4th floor because there isn't as much noise as there is in the main floor which is the 2nd floor.
02:08
Business school at uci
Academics
This is our business school, the business administration major is really competitive, only a few get accepted every year. Therefore many decide to change their major to business economics.
01:29
More from the anteatery
Food
This is one of the dinning halls at UC Irvine, its called the Anteatery. It is located in the housing community Mesa Court, but anyone can come as long as they pay to get in. It is about $9-$13 depending on what meal plan you get. It is required for everyone in a dorm to get a meal plan.
