How long do San Diego State University (SDSU) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 99 tour videos for San Diego State University (SDSU), so you can expect to spend between 297 to 495 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of San Diego State University (SDSU) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do San Diego State University (SDSU) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your San Diego State University (SDSU) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring San Diego State University (SDSU) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as San Diego, CA so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at San Diego State University (SDSU), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. San Diego weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The San Diego State University (SDSU) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do San Diego State University (SDSU) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of San Diego State University (SDSU) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because San Diego State University (SDSU) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore San Diego if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the San Diego State University (SDSU) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at San Diego State University (SDSU)?

Below is a list of every San Diego State University (SDSU) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a San Diego State University (SDSU) tour?

All CampusReel tours for San Diego State University (SDSU) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see San Diego State University (SDSU) students!

What is city San Diego, CA like?

San Diego is listed as Mountain. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at San Diego State University (SDSU).

Who are the tour guides for San Diego State University (SDSU) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at San Diego State University (SDSU). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of San Diego State University (SDSU) tours:

San Diego State University (SDSU), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if San Diego State University (SDSU) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, San Diego and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting San Diego State University (SDSU) in person.

Check out these related virtual tours: