California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo campus by taking you around San Luis Obispo. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo?

For your convenience, below is a list of California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo. Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo and San Luis Obispo during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

01:39
Check in with evie at the bowling alley/arcade - one of her favorite places to hang out
Calpoly has the only bowling alley in San Louis Obispo! This is a unique aspect of our college campus where kids hangout. Of course, we also hang out downtown and in our apartments.
01:58
Check in with evie outside the kennedy library
Academics
In 1904, the California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo opened its university library. Today, it's housed in a five-story on-campus building, which is named in honor of President Emeritus Robert E. Kennedy. If you ever need help getting home after a late night studying, you can call campus security!
00:41
Evie shows you around the 24-hour area of kennedy library
Academics
With approximately 600,000 books, 45,000 online journals, 750 print journals, and 20,000 eBooks, the library serves an important function in the surrounding community. It's also the largest library between Santa Cruz and Santa Barbara.
00:31
Check in with evie at the 3rd floor of the kennedy library
Academics
Calpoly: library pt
00:39
Take a walk downtown with evie and hear about farmer's market
Food
Calpoly:downtown pt
01:06
Evie shows you a yosemite triple dorm at cal poly!
Dorms
Calpoly:Dorm #1 (Yosemite triple)
00:56
Evie shows you around a yosemite double dorm room
Campus
Calpoly:Dorm #1( Yosemite double)
00:53
Evie talks about the academic community at cal poly
Academics
Calpoly: Student Questions (qst
01:00
Copy of conor talks about being a math major at cal poly
Academics
Calpoly: Student Questions (qst
00:32
Meet conor! and hear why he chose cal poly
Campus
Calpoly: Student Questions (qst
