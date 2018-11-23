Sign Up
California State University-Long Beach (CSULB) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are California State University-Long Beach (CSULB) virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. California State University-Long Beach (CSULB) is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of California State University-Long Beach (CSULB) virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the California State University-Long Beach (CSULB) vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the California State University-Long Beach (CSULB) campus by taking you around Long Beach. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a California State University-Long Beach (CSULB) virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit California State University-Long Beach (CSULB) in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of California State University-Long Beach (CSULB) is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the California State University-Long Beach (CSULB) people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting California State University-Long Beach (CSULB) and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting California State University-Long Beach (CSULB) in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at California State University-Long Beach (CSULB)?

For your convenience, below is a list of California State University-Long Beach (CSULB) places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a California State University-Long Beach (CSULB) virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring California State University-Long Beach (CSULB) on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting California State University-Long Beach (CSULB) in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the California State University-Long Beach (CSULB) virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a California State University-Long Beach (CSULB) virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a California State University-Long Beach (CSULB) virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting California State University-Long Beach (CSULB) in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour California State University-Long Beach (CSULB). Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience California State University-Long Beach (CSULB) and Long Beach during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

01:53
Csulb rec center
Annahita Vatani Campus
Here's the first look into CSULBs Student Rec Center. Enjoy!
00:45
Constance at csulb
Constance Edman Interview
Hi and welcome to my virtual campus tour guide of CSULB. My name is Constance, I am a Journalism and PR student, and can't wait to show you all my campus.
03:03
Apartment tour
Constance Edman Dorms
After freshman year, students can live at apartments. I live at a complex where lots of other students live as well!
01:11
Tabling at greek week
Constance Edman Campus
Me and Joanne at Greek week and Week of welcome - we are tabling with our sorority!
00:38
Campus shuttle
Constance Edman Campus
The campus shuttle goes back and forth from two different off-campus locations. One goes to the off-campus dorms and the other to the apartment area that a lot of students live at. That's the one I'm taking!
01:37
Interview with maggi
Constance Edman Interview
Meet Maggi! She's a fourth-year criminal justice major at CSULB.
03:14
Meet miriam- a film student!
Constance Edman Interview
Meet Miriam! She's my roommate and currently studying Film at CSULB
00:59
Things to do in long beach: yoga on the beach!
Constance Edman Campus
Today my roomie and I are exploring yoga at the Bluff in Long Beach! One of the many fun things Long Beach has to offer.
01:52
Hi my name is joy and i will be your virtual tour guide for csulb
Joy Rowden Campus
Hi, so in this video I will introduce myself.
01:18
Dorm tour
Joy Rowden Dorms
I commute to school. So, instead I will be showing you my friend Sohyeon's dorm room.
