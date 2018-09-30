How long do West Chester University of Pennsylvania (WCU) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 35 tour videos for West Chester University of Pennsylvania (WCU), so you can expect to spend between 105 to 175 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of West Chester University of Pennsylvania (WCU) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do West Chester University of Pennsylvania (WCU) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your West Chester University of Pennsylvania (WCU) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring West Chester University of Pennsylvania (WCU) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as West Chester, PA so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at West Chester University of Pennsylvania (WCU), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. West Chester weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The West Chester University of Pennsylvania (WCU) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do West Chester University of Pennsylvania (WCU) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of West Chester University of Pennsylvania (WCU) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because West Chester University of Pennsylvania (WCU) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore West Chester if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the West Chester University of Pennsylvania (WCU) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at West Chester University of Pennsylvania (WCU)?

Below is a list of every West Chester University of Pennsylvania (WCU) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a West Chester University of Pennsylvania (WCU) tour?

All CampusReel tours for West Chester University of Pennsylvania (WCU) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see West Chester University of Pennsylvania (WCU) students!

What is city West Chester, PA like?

West Chester is listed as Mid-Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at West Chester University of Pennsylvania (WCU).

Who are the tour guides for West Chester University of Pennsylvania (WCU) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at West Chester University of Pennsylvania (WCU). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of West Chester University of Pennsylvania (WCU) tours:

West Chester University of Pennsylvania (WCU), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if West Chester University of Pennsylvania (WCU) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, West Chester and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting West Chester University of Pennsylvania (WCU) in person.

