Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

CAMPUSREEL

West Chester University of Pennsylvania (WCU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How long do West Chester University of Pennsylvania (WCU) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 35 tour videos for West Chester University of Pennsylvania (WCU), so you can expect to spend between 105 to 175 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of West Chester University of Pennsylvania (WCU) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do West Chester University of Pennsylvania (WCU) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your West Chester University of Pennsylvania (WCU) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring West Chester University of Pennsylvania (WCU) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as West Chester, PA so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at West Chester University of Pennsylvania (WCU), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. West Chester weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The West Chester University of Pennsylvania (WCU) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do West Chester University of Pennsylvania (WCU) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of West Chester University of Pennsylvania (WCU) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because West Chester University of Pennsylvania (WCU) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore West Chester if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the West Chester University of Pennsylvania (WCU) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at West Chester University of Pennsylvania (WCU)?

Below is a list of every West Chester University of Pennsylvania (WCU) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a West Chester University of Pennsylvania (WCU) tour?

All CampusReel tours for West Chester University of Pennsylvania (WCU) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see West Chester University of Pennsylvania (WCU) students!

What is city West Chester, PA like?

West Chester is listed as Mid-Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at West Chester University of Pennsylvania (WCU).

Who are the tour guides for West Chester University of Pennsylvania (WCU) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at West Chester University of Pennsylvania (WCU). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of West Chester University of Pennsylvania (WCU) tours:

West Chester University of Pennsylvania (WCU), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if West Chester University of Pennsylvania (WCU) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, West Chester and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting West Chester University of Pennsylvania (WCU) in person.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now
01:22
Freshman dorm tour
Dorms
This is Brandywine Hall. There is also University Hall, Alleghany Hall, and Commonwealth. Then traditional dorms such as Schmidt, Tyson, Killinger, Wayne, and Goshen.
01:06
Important academic building: larc
Academics
The LARC is very important with guidance in literally anything. Need help with a paper or need help with life, the LARC is where to go. The LARC is upstairs in this building because downstairs is a dining hall called Lawrence. Taco Tuesday is my fav.
00:34
Important academic building: main hall
Academics
Main Hall has typical classrooms. My gen eds are in here. All professors are so nice, always reach out to them. Main Hall is also right on the quad, not hard to find at all. I couldn't get the Map to show the front of this building.
01:41
Main dining hall: sykes student union.mp4
Food
Sykes has everything in there ranging from food to movie theater to places to do school work. It is a very popular spot on campus. If you decide to join clubs, a lot of the meetings are in here also.
00:25
Welcome to wcu!
Campus
Welcome to West Chester University. I hope you are just excited to go on this tour as I am! I will be showing you all over campus including students', professors, and my own perspectives. We are located in a wonderful area that is beautiful both on and off campus. WCU is a very historical school that has been evolving since 1871. Come with me on tour and see what West Chester is all about. Go Rams!!! If any questions you may have feel free to email me at juliana_violin18@gmail.com
02:00
Student id meal,flex,rambucks.mp4
Academics
No matter what meal you decide, WCU is very flexible with what you want. In the beginning of each semester you get the opportunity to change your meal plan if it does not fit with you.
00:13
Typical lab
Academics
Even though lab is only 1 credit it should still be treated like any other class. It is definitely my hardest, however I love learning about the body so this class is also awesome.
00:27
The quad
Campus
This is the main spot on campus. All events are held here. Students advertise here too. A lot of people will sit on benches or chairs and do work. Its the most beautiful spot on campus.
02:31
South campus apartment tour
Dorms
Considering South Campus is more expensive, financial aid is always a consideration. My apartment feels like home and I couldn't love it more!
02:20
Libary tour
Academics
Whether you want to sit with friends or do school work, the library is perfect for that. I love coming here to do work because it keeps me focused. It is open every day for students.
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved