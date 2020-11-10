Sign Up
Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 67 tour videos for Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT), so you can expect to spend between 201 to 335 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Rochester, NY so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Rochester weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Rochester if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT)?

Below is a list of every Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) tour?

All CampusReel tours for Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) students!

What is city Rochester, NY like?

Rochester is listed as Mid-Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT).

Who are the tour guides for Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) tours:

Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Rochester and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) in person.

00:46
Meet snow
Michelle Snow
Hey guys I'm Snow a first year film production major at RIT! I can't wait to show you an inside look of my time here at RIT! For best quality watch in 1080p ;)
01:00
Meet nolan
Nolan Kearney Interview
Hey Guys, My name is Nolan Kearney and this is a introduction to me and what I will be doing in my RIT vlogs.
01:08
Meet yohermry
Yohermry Kpodo Interview
An introduction.
02:47
Meet ariel and why i chose rit
Ariel Roberts Interview
Hello! My name is Ariel and this is my first video! In the video I explain a little bit about who I am, why I chose RIT, and the kind of content I'm looking forward to making in the near future.
00:58
Meet kim
Kim Ngo
Introduction to Kim Ngo's Channel
00:55
Meet nidhi - rit international student
Nidhi Baindur Interview
Hey! My name is Nidhi . I am a freshman at RIT, majoring in Science Exploration. I am excited to share my RIT journey and experience. Stay tuned!
08:31
My weekend at rit with kim
Kim Ngo
Day in the life of an RIT student - weekend edition!
10:37
Day in the life of a rit film major
Michelle Snow Academics
This is a day in the life of a film major at RIT! I tried to capture many different parts of campus like the post office, tunnels, fun classes, dining, and even laundry! I hope you enjoy :)
07:26
Science exploration at rit
Nidhi Baindur Academics
Are you confused about your dream major in STEM? Do you want to explore the different ways science is used to solve modern-day problems? Well, search no more because Science exploration might be the perfect fit for you! Hello! My name is Nidhi and I am a first-year student in the Science Exploration program at RIT. Play the video to have an insight into the program!
03:02
Meet anna l.
Anna Rose Layden
hey there! i'm anna, a fourth year photo student at rochester institute of technology. i'm from chesco, pa, and i'm excited to share my life as an RIT tiger with you!
