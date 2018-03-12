Sign Up
CAMPUSREEL

St John's University-New York (SJU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How effective are St John's University-New York (SJU) virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. St John's University-New York (SJU) is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of St John's University-New York (SJU) virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the St John's University-New York (SJU) vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the St John's University-New York (SJU) campus by taking you around Queens. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a St John's University-New York (SJU) virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit St John's University-New York (SJU) in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of St John's University-New York (SJU) is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the St John's University-New York (SJU) people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting St John's University-New York (SJU) and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting St John's University-New York (SJU) in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at St John's University-New York (SJU)?

For your convenience, below is a list of St John's University-New York (SJU) places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a St John's University-New York (SJU) virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring St John's University-New York (SJU) on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting St John's University-New York (SJU) in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the St John's University-New York (SJU) virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a St John's University-New York (SJU) virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a St John's University-New York (SJU) virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting St John's University-New York (SJU) in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour St John's University-New York (SJU). Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience St John's University-New York (SJU) and Queens during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

00:40
Meet ryan!
Dorms
Ryan is a senior Communications major at St. John’s University! Over the next few videos, he’ll show you the ins and outs of campus to give you a better idea of what going to school at SJU is like. Go Johnnies!
00:35
Starting the day on the freshman quad!
Campus
Ryan starts his day with a cup of coffee and begins his 5 minute walk to class. As he absorbs the caffeine, he tells you about where Freshmen live on campus, DaSilva and Hollis Halls. On the quad, residents often play different sports and hang out! !here_should_be_iframe! N/A !here_should_be_latitude! 40.721979 !here_should_be_longitude! -73.795301
01:45
Ryan tells us about st.john's student population on his way to class!
Campus
St. John's University has approximately 16,000 undergraduate students total, but just under 3,000 actually live on campus. So, though at times SJU can feel like a very highly populated school, the on-campus living community remains tight knit. We also get a guest appearance from one of Ryan's friends, Declan.
01:40
Ryan shows us a typical freshman suite!
Dorms
Meet a few of the members of Suite 410 in DaSilva Hall! They open their doors to Ryan for us to get a better idea of what it's like to live at St. John's.
00:32
Ryan talks weather!
Campus
On his way to get some work done, Ryan talks about how New York City has four seasons. It can be freezing, sweltering, and everything in between. The biggest weather aspect that may be unique to St. John's, however is (as you can hear in the video) the wind. The way the buildings are constructed in relation to each other creates a lot of wind tunnels that can make capturing audio difficult!
00:25
Passing through the upperclassmen quad!
Campus
On his way to class, Ryan shows us the upperclassmen quad which consists of O'Connor Hall, Carey Hall, and Century Hall. Just like the Freshmen quad, people are always playing sports and hanging out on the quad when the weather gets nice.
02:38
Ryan grabs food at montgoris "monty's" dining hall!
Food
Monty's is easily the most popular place to eat on campus. It provides students with endless options from made-to-order sandwiches, freshly grilled meats, a salad bar, and much more. The most annoying part, as you can see, is how crowded it can get.
00:14
Ryan and mark sit down for some food!
Food
Ryan and his friend Mark show off the delicious, fresh food they just got from Monty's as they are about to chow down!
00:11
Ryan heads to the carnesecca basement to the gym!
In the basement of Carnesecca Arena, Ryan takes us over the the St. John's Fitness Center!
00:14
Carnesecca arena
Ryan shows us an outside view of Carnesecca Arena, named after hall-of-famer Lou Carnesecca who coached St. John's to 2 Big East Tournament Champions!
