West Chester University of Pennsylvania (WCU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are West Chester University of Pennsylvania (WCU) virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. West Chester University of Pennsylvania (WCU) is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of West Chester University of Pennsylvania (WCU) virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the West Chester University of Pennsylvania (WCU) vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the West Chester University of Pennsylvania (WCU) campus by taking you around West Chester. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a West Chester University of Pennsylvania (WCU) virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit West Chester University of Pennsylvania (WCU) in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of West Chester University of Pennsylvania (WCU) is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the West Chester University of Pennsylvania (WCU) people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting West Chester University of Pennsylvania (WCU) and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting West Chester University of Pennsylvania (WCU) in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at West Chester University of Pennsylvania (WCU)?

For your convenience, below is a list of West Chester University of Pennsylvania (WCU) places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a West Chester University of Pennsylvania (WCU) virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring West Chester University of Pennsylvania (WCU) on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting West Chester University of Pennsylvania (WCU) in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the West Chester University of Pennsylvania (WCU) virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a West Chester University of Pennsylvania (WCU) virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a West Chester University of Pennsylvania (WCU) virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting West Chester University of Pennsylvania (WCU) in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour West Chester University of Pennsylvania (WCU). Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience West Chester University of Pennsylvania (WCU) and West Chester during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

01:22
Freshman dorm tour
Dorms
This is Brandywine Hall. There is also University Hall, Alleghany Hall, and Commonwealth. Then traditional dorms such as Schmidt, Tyson, Killinger, Wayne, and Goshen.
01:06
Important academic building: larc
Academics
The LARC is very important with guidance in literally anything. Need help with a paper or need help with life, the LARC is where to go. The LARC is upstairs in this building because downstairs is a dining hall called Lawrence. Taco Tuesday is my fav.
00:34
Important academic building: main hall
Academics
Main Hall has typical classrooms. My gen eds are in here. All professors are so nice, always reach out to them. Main Hall is also right on the quad, not hard to find at all. I couldn't get the Map to show the front of this building.
01:41
Main dining hall: sykes student union.mp4
Food
Sykes has everything in there ranging from food to movie theater to places to do school work. It is a very popular spot on campus. If you decide to join clubs, a lot of the meetings are in here also.
00:25
Welcome to wcu!
Campus
Welcome to West Chester University. I hope you are just excited to go on this tour as I am! I will be showing you all over campus including students', professors, and my own perspectives. We are located in a wonderful area that is beautiful both on and off campus. WCU is a very historical school that has been evolving since 1871. Come with me on tour and see what West Chester is all about. Go Rams!!! If any questions you may have feel free to email me at juliana_violin18@gmail.com
02:00
Student id meal,flex,rambucks.mp4
Academics
No matter what meal you decide, WCU is very flexible with what you want. In the beginning of each semester you get the opportunity to change your meal plan if it does not fit with you.
00:13
Typical lab
Academics
Even though lab is only 1 credit it should still be treated like any other class. It is definitely my hardest, however I love learning about the body so this class is also awesome.
00:27
The quad
Campus
This is the main spot on campus. All events are held here. Students advertise here too. A lot of people will sit on benches or chairs and do work. Its the most beautiful spot on campus.
02:31
South campus apartment tour
Dorms
Considering South Campus is more expensive, financial aid is always a consideration. My apartment feels like home and I couldn't love it more!
02:20
Libary tour
Academics
Whether you want to sit with friends or do school work, the library is perfect for that. I love coming here to do work because it keeps me focused. It is open every day for students.
