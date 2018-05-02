How long do SUNY at Binghamton tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 74 tour videos for SUNY at Binghamton , so you can expect to spend between 222 to 370 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of SUNY at Binghamton and stay informed on campus life.

Where do SUNY at Binghamton tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your SUNY at Binghamton tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring SUNY at Binghamton in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Vestal, NY so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at SUNY at Binghamton , make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Vestal weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The SUNY at Binghamton website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do SUNY at Binghamton tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of SUNY at Binghamton starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because SUNY at Binghamton students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Vestal if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the SUNY at Binghamton admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at SUNY at Binghamton ?

What will I see on a SUNY at Binghamton tour?

All CampusReel tours for SUNY at Binghamton include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see SUNY at Binghamton students!

What is city Vestal, NY like?

Vestal is listed as Mid-Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at SUNY at Binghamton .

Who are the tour guides for SUNY at Binghamton on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at SUNY at Binghamton . Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of SUNY at Binghamton tours:

SUNY at Binghamton , like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if SUNY at Binghamton is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Vestal and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting SUNY at Binghamton in person.

