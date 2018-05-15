Sign Up
SUNY College at Geneseo Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

When is the best time to visit SUNY College at Geneseo?

Visiting SUNY College at Geneseo depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit SUNY College at Geneseo twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Geneseo as well. Remember that Geneseo is also catering to 5548 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit SUNY College at Geneseo?

The SUNY College at Geneseo admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Geneseo. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

  • Hampton Inn Geneseo at SUNY College at Geneseo
  • Annabel Lee Bed & Breakfast at SUNY College at Geneseo
  • Big Tree Inn at SUNY College at Geneseo
  • Quality Inn at SUNY College at Geneseo
  • Rodeway Inn at SUNY College at Geneseo
  • The Willows at SUNY College at Geneseo
  • Greenway motel at SUNY College at Geneseo
  • National Hotel at SUNY College at Geneseo
  • Hayes Hideawy at SUNY College at Geneseo
  • Days by the Lake at SUNY College at Geneseo
  • Temple Hill Bed & Breakfast at SUNY College at Geneseo
  • Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Mount Morris, NY at SUNY College at Geneseo

What do families do in Geneseo when they visit SUNY College at Geneseo?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Geneseo. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at SUNY College at Geneseo and see for yourself how the student make use of Geneseo.

What buildings should I look at when I visit SUNY College at Geneseo?

For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.

Hi and welcome to geneseo!
Campus
Welcome to Geneseo! I'm Jasmine, an English and Spanish major freshman, and I'm super excited to show you everything I've learned and loved about Geneseo since I started in the fall.
The green, the best place for a sunny, 70-degree day with friends
Campus
The Green is a picturesque campus hangout spot for a nice day. Check out the hammocks, food truck, and dogs! Sometimes musical groups perform too.
Glass hallways and geneseo's cow country
Campus
Let's talk school size, rural community, and opportunity (and glass hallways)!
Brodie hall and another riveting geneseo statue
Academics
Welcome to Brodie Hall, home to the arts across campus (musical theater, theater, music, art history, dance)! Practice rooms, stages, and art galleries can be found here. Geneseo currently has no visual arts programs, but many interested students are petitioning for the reestablishment of a minor/major.
Milne library
Academics
Milne Library is divided into three sections: the noisy basement, the calm main floor, and the dead silent top floor. There's a cafe to order food and a service desk for all of your staple and scissor needs. Tutoring centers and classrooms are also in the library, alongside Geneseo's statue Minerva.
The college union: flags, spinning top chairs, and a banana conquerer (and much, much more)
Food
The college union can be referred to as the beating heart of campus with options for food, fun, studying, and involvement
Massage chairs, yogibos, and sleeping pods (my favorite room on campus!)
Campus
Behold one of my favorite rooms on campus: The Wellness Room. Relax in a massage chair, scroll through a laptop in a yogibo, or take a nap in a sleeping pod... just be sure to take your shoes off at the door.
Steuben hall room (ft. my friendly, cleanly neighbor kristen)
Dorms
Have a look into my friend Kristen's freshman dorm room in Steuben Hall, a building in central campus.
Psych & violin performance major kristen
Academics
Psychology and violin performance major Kristen tells us about her experience at Geneseo.
Greek life, off campus housing, and the rushing process
Greek life, rushing, and off-campus can be overwhelming when you're coming into college and looking into the future. Here's some of our insight and experience!
