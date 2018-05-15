When is the best time to visit SUNY College at Geneseo?

Visiting SUNY College at Geneseo depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit SUNY College at Geneseo twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Geneseo as well. Remember that Geneseo is also catering to 5548 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit SUNY College at Geneseo?

The SUNY College at Geneseo admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Geneseo. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

What do families do in Geneseo when they visit SUNY College at Geneseo?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Geneseo. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at SUNY College at Geneseo and see for yourself how the student make use of Geneseo.

What buildings should I look at when I visit SUNY College at Geneseo?

For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel.

