Susquehanna University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do Susquehanna University tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 122 tour videos for Susquehanna University , so you can expect to spend between 366 to 610 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Susquehanna University and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Susquehanna University tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Susquehanna University tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Susquehanna University in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Selinsgrove, PA so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Susquehanna University , make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Selinsgrove weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Susquehanna University website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Susquehanna University tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Susquehanna University starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Susquehanna University students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Selinsgrove if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Susquehanna University admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Susquehanna University ?

Below is a list of every Susquehanna University building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Susquehanna University tour?

All CampusReel tours for Susquehanna University include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Susquehanna University students!

What is city Selinsgrove, PA like?

Selinsgrove is listed as Mid-Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Susquehanna University .

Who are the tour guides for Susquehanna University on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Susquehanna University . Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Susquehanna University tours:

Susquehanna University , like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Susquehanna University is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Selinsgrove and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Susquehanna University in person.

06:48
Residence hall tour
Anna Miller Dorms
Join River Hawk students for a casual tour of three Susquehanna University, first-year and upperclass, residence halls. Learn about all the perks (AC-equipped, free laundry, etc.), check out the common spaces, see what the furniture looks like, and more! 
00:31
Choosing susquehanna university with julia
Demo Account
Choosing Susquehanna University with Julia
00:41
What's the vibe at susquehanna university with julia
Demo Account
What's the Vibe at Susquehanna University with Julia
00:39
Music education workload at susquehanna university with julia
Demo Account Academics
Music Education Workload at Susquehanna University with Julia
00:29
Finding a family at susquehanna university with julia
Demo Account
Finding a Family at Susquehanna University with Julia
01:33
Why i chose susquehanna university with tyler
Demo Account
Meet Tyler, a senior double-majoring in vocal performance and theater performance, and learn why he love Susquehanna University.
00:50
Who thrives at susquehanna university?
Demo Account
Who Thrives at Susquehanna University?
01:42
Why susquehanna?
Demo Account
First-year and returning students share why Susquehanna is the right choice for them.
00:26
My major? undeclared! with katie at susquehanna university
Demo Account Academics
Katie explains her experience with an undeclared major.
00:32
My major? psychology! with laney at susquehanna university
Demo Account Academics
Laney talks about her Psychology major.
