CAMPUSREEL

Drew University (DU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do Drew University (DU) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 9 tour videos for Drew University (DU), so you can expect to spend between 27 to 45 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Drew University (DU) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Drew University (DU) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Drew University (DU) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Drew University (DU) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Madison, NJ so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Drew University (DU), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Madison weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Drew University (DU) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Drew University (DU) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Drew University (DU) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Drew University (DU) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Madison if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Drew University (DU) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What will I see on a Drew University (DU) tour?

All CampusReel tours for Drew University (DU) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Drew University (DU) students!

What is city Madison, NJ like?

Madison is listed as Mid-Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Drew University (DU).

Who are the tour guides for Drew University (DU) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Drew University (DU). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Drew University (DU) tours:

Drew University (DU), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Drew University (DU) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Madison and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Drew University (DU) in person.

01:47
Drew university: a place to find yourself
Scott Delfino Academics
Drew University 
Madison, NJ, 07940
drew.edu/visit
04:35
Drew university athletics
Scott Delfino
Learn about Drew's NCAA D-III varsity teams, state-of-the-art facilities, and club and intramural sports.
It's a great day to be a Ranger!
00:51
Drew university by the numbers
Scott Delfino Campus
Drew University By The Numbers
00:15
Drew university - think big
Scott Delfino Academics
Drew University - Think Big
00:15
Drew university - big deal
Scott Delfino Academics
Drew University - Big Deal
00:15
Drew university - wall street semester
Scott Delfino Academics
Drew University - Wall Street Semester
00:15
Drew university - find yourself
Scott Delfino
Drew University - Find Yourself
01:00
Drew university - location
Scott Delfino Campus
Visit Drew University
01:00
Drew action scholars
Scott Delfino Academics
Drew Action Scholars is a unique, hands-on, take-action program for students who are passionate about leading social change. The two-year program, with a four-year scholarship, is driven by a distinctive, results- and action-oriented approach to real-world problem-solving.
