In this video, I show you around my dorm room! I have a double in 1300 with a full bathroom attached (which is AMAZING). I show you my closet, my desk, what I keep under my bed, and more. I am also honest with how organized I keep my room and address how it can be hard to keep it totally clean the whole time. So sit back, relax, and enjoy the show! FROM THE EDITOR As a domestic or international student, you ought to be concerned about living at Temple University. That's why we've created a complete guide and review of Temple University housing and dorms. This dorm tour takes place in 1300 Dorms, an on-campus dorm and residence hall. There are a variety of Temple University residence halls and Temple University housing options. Usually, the housing options for freshman differ from housing options for upperclassman. The university provides everything you need, including comfortable beds and large storage sections. Temple University housing in 1300 Dorm on campus makes it easy for you to appreciate your time at the university while securing full use of the amenities. Temple University dorm rooms and housing options are spacious and consist of all the essential components you require to feel content. Most dorm rooms are decently sized and often have room for a refrigerator. Different room sizes and room types are available to accommodate different setups and needs. They include singles, double, three-person suites, and four-person suites.