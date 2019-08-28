Sign Up
Temple University (TU)

2024 Temple University (TU) Dorm Tours and Info

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 76.0% of freshman live on campus at Temple University (TU)?

What type of housing does Temple University (TU) provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at Temple University (TU), and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation
Co-ed Dorms true 55.0
Women's Dorms true -
Men's Dorms true -
Sorority Housing true -
Fraternity Housing true -
Single-student Apartments true 45.0
Married Student Apartments true -
Special Houses for Disable Students true -
Special Houses for International Students true -
Cooperative Houses true -
Other Housing Type true -

What are the dorms like at Temple University (TU)?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Temple University (TU) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Temple University (TU), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Temple University (TU) feel like home!

What are the dimensions of Temple University (TU) dorm rooms?

The Temple University (TU) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Temple University (TU) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Temple University (TU) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

All Dorms Reviews

00:44
My house tour
Tim Price Dorms
A small look at my house and a look at off-campus apartments at Temple
03:59
My apartment tour!
Natalie Fletcher Dorms
Hi guys! this is my apartment at Temple. This is an off campus apartment located just two blocks off of Temple's main campus! Life of Riley by Kevin MacLeod is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/) Source: http://incompetech.com/music/royalty-free/index.html?isrc=USUAN1400054 Artist: http://incompetech.com/
03:56
Dorm room tour
Lauren Schwartzbard Dorms
In this video, I show you around my dorm room! I have a double in 1300 with a full bathroom attached (which is AMAZING). I show you my closet, my desk, what I keep under my bed, and more. I am also honest with how organized I keep my room and address how it can be hard to keep it totally clean the whole time. So sit back, relax, and enjoy the show! FROM THE EDITOR As a domestic or international student, you ought to be concerned about living at Temple University. That’s why we’ve created a complete guide and review of Temple University housing and dorms, to help you figure out the best Temple University dorm for you. Temple University is a friendly and healthy community, and these videos have everything you need to ensure you have an amazing time at Temple University. In this Temple University dorm tour review at 1300 Dorm, you get to experience what it is like living in the housing on campus and off campus. This dorm tour takes place in 1300 Dorms, an on-campus dorm and residence hall. There are a variety of Temple University residence halls and Temple University housing options, and CampusReel hosts videos from a number of the best Temple University housing options with housing reviews. Usually, the housing options for freshman differ from housing options for upperclassman. What are the best Temple freshman dorms? You can watch all of the Temple University dorm tours here to see for yourself and find a guide to Temple dorms along with the above video. The university provides everything you need, including comfortable beds and large storage sections. Temple University housing in 1300 Dorm on campus makes it easy for you to appreciate your time at the university while securing full use of the amenities. What could be more satisfying than having everything accessible at one housing facility? Access friends, living utilities and tons of amenities right when you need them. Temple University dorm rooms and housing options are spacious and consist of all the essential components you require to feel content, quite like how it is at home. Most dorm rooms are decently sized and often have room for a refrigerator. Temple University dorm rooms are great just as they are though you can always give them a unique look with inspirational decorating ideas. In this Temple University housing tour and dorm tour, you will get to see what it is like from the inside of a dorm room to provide you with a clear picture of what to expect. With distinct residence halls and housing options on campus with different styles, you are far away from being disappointed. This Temple University housing video tour and housing review is an amazing way to experience life on campus. So be prepared to make use of the accessible and affordable housing on-campus to compliment your stay at Temple University. Different room sizes and room types are available to accommodate different setups and needs. They include singles, double, three-person suites, and four-person suites. Spend your time among the robust residential community and benefit from the variety of living options for your peace of mind. Making Temple University dorms your home means making the most out of the Temple University campus life. So begin your journey with confidence and progress towards becoming self-directed individuals. Temple University housing on campus means relaxing in the height of comfort with eco-friendly and stylish room furniture. So come live the Temple University and use this Temple University dorm tour in 1300 as your gateway to the glorious days ahead.
01:28
1300 building tour
Lauren Schwartzbard Dorms
1300 is the largest dorm building on campus. It has 5 floors with the bottom 3 being for freshmen and the top 2 being for sophomores and up. It has trash and laundry rooms on every floor along with study lounges, social lounges, rec rooms, and even a classroom. It is also home to the Honors LLC. I love living in 1300, the building is in great condition and there are microwaves in every wing.
05:26
Dorm room essentials
Lauren Schwartzbard Dorms
I think besides the usual bedding, clothes, and school supplies there are certainly some necessities to have in a dorm room. College students should have a mirror, a lamp/light, mugs, dishes, extra hangers, extra socks, knickknacks, posters, etc. I recommend anything that makes your dorm room feel at home.
02:23
Dorm room tour with rachel
Catara Lane Dorms
let's look at Rachels dorm!
03:56
Temple dorms
Natalie Fletcher Dorms
Hi guys! This is just an overview of what dorm life is like. I no longer live in a dorm so I am sorry I can't give you a detailed tour! But head to temple.edu/housing and you can a virtual tour there! Life of Riley by Kevin MacLeod is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/) Source: http://incompetech.com/music/royalty-free/index.html?isrc=USUAN1400054 Artist: http://incompetech.com/
00:27
Outside dorm tour
Tim Price Dorms
A small look outside 1940, my dorm at Temple freshman year
02:18
Freshman housing options at temple u
Catara Lane Dorms
here are some of the housing options at Temple U
05:20
Temple university move in vlog
Olivia Osborne Dorms
Come with me as I move into college!
