Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

When is the best time to visit Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU)?

Visiting Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU) depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU) twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of College Station as well. Remember that College Station is also catering to 48707 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU)?

The Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU) admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in College Station. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

  • Econo Lodge at Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU)
  • Embassy Suites by Hilton College Station at Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU)
  • La Quinta Inn College Station at Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU)
  • Courtyard by Marriott Bryan College Station at Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU)
  • Candlewood Suites College Station at University at Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU)
  • Cavalry Court at Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU)
  • Ramada by Wyndham College Station at Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU)
  • Hyatt Place College Station at Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU)
  • The George at Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU)
  • Hyatt House Bryan / College Station at Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU)
  • Holiday Inn Express & Suites Bryan at Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU)
  • Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center at Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU)
  • WoodSpring Suites College Station at Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU)
  • Aloft College Station at Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU)
  • Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham College Station at Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU)
  • Comfort Suites University Drive at Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU)
  • La Quinta Inn at Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU)
  • Motel 6 Bryan, TX - Texas Avenue at Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU)
  • Manor Inn College Station at Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU)
  • Days Inn by Wyndham College Station University Drive at Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU)
  • Comfort Suites Texas Ave. at Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU)
  • Hilton College Station & Conference Center at Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU)
  • La Quinta Inn & Suites College Station South at Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU)
  • Hampton Inn & Suites College Station/US 6-East Bypass at Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU)
  • University Inn College Station at Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU)
  • Homewood Suites by Hilton College Station at Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU)
  • EZ Travel Inn at Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU)
  • River Ridge Townhomes at Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU)
  • Holiday Inn College Station-Aggieland at Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU)
  • Staybridge Suites College Station at Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU)
  • Home2 Suites by Hilton College Station at Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU)
  • Econo lodge at Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU)
  • Studio 6 Bryan, TX at Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU)
  • Holiday Plaza Motel at Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU)
  • Motel 6 College Station - Bryan at Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU)
  • Super 8 by Wyndham College Station at Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU)
  • Residence Inn by Marriott Bryan College Station at Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU)
  • Days Inn by Wyndham Bryan College Station at Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU)
  • COURTYARD MARRIOTT at Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU)
  • Hampton Inn College Station at Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU)
  • Baymont by Wyndham College Station at Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU)
  • Casa Loma Motel at Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU)
  • Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Bryan College Station at Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU)
  • Vineyard Court Designer Suites Hotel at Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU)
  • TRYP By Wyndham College Station at Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU)
  • Sleep Inn & Suites at Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU)
  • Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, College Station, TX at Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU)
  • Americas Best Value Inn & Suites College Station at Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU)
  • TownePlace Suites by Marriott College Station at Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU)
  • Four Points by Sheraton College Station at Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU)
  • Holiday Inn Express & Suites College Station at Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU)
  • Hilton Garden Inn College Station at Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU)

What do families do in College Station when they visit Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU)?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around College Station. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU) and see for yourself how the student make use of College Station.

What buildings should I look at when I visit Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU)?

For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.

00:34
Howdy!
Campus
Welcome to A&M! This video explains the Aggie intro. These introductions aren't used on a regular basis but they are fun to say once in a while!
01:45
Aggieland 101
Campus
This is an intro to A&M! Many of the things talked about in this video will be explained in further detail throughout the tour. There are many phrases used throughout the video such as "gig 'em" and "aggies." The term "Gig 'em" comes from hunting frogs or fish using a pronged spear called a "gig." It is a thumbs up sign! Aggies are current and former students.
01:26
The corps!
Campus
Andrew is a member of the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets. Couldn't think of anyone else better than a cadet to discuss the role of the corps at A&M.
01:19
Room tour!
Dorms
I'm living my YouTube dreams in this video! This is a tour of my room. I live on the north side of campus in a private room. Classes are a five to ten minute walk from my dorm, which is very close for A&M.
00:35
Outside the msc
Campus
This is the outside of the Memorial Student Center, usually just called "the MSC." It is a living memorial for Aggies that gave their lives for our country. This is one of the busiest buildings on campus as it has study areas, acts as a conference center, has food, and is the main stop for all campus buses.
02:38
Inside the msc
Campus
In this video, we go inside the Memorial Student Center (MSC) and walk around the main areas. The Hall of Honor is an indoor section of the MSC that is reserved for fellow Aggies that fought for our country. We also walk around the Flag Room, which is a sitting area or the "living room" of A&M and pass by the food court.
01:20
Engineering ft. markus
Academics
Markus gives us his perspective on the engineering department at A&M. He also mentions parking and traffic, which can sometimes get hectic, especially at peak hours (usually in the afternoons).
02:25
The chemistry building!
Academics
This is a look inside one of the buildings in the chemistry department. Princess describes what the major is like and the academic environment.
01:32
Kyle field, home of the 12th man!
Campus
Kyle Field is the center of energy when it comes to football. There is so much school spirit that when the student body yells at games, they can be heard from miles away! The student section also stands throughout the game to show its support for the team. Also a great part of the football games are the halftime performances by the Fightin' Texas Aggie Band. It is composed of cadets from the Corps of Cadets and is the largest military marching band in the world!
00:52
Sbisa dining hall!
Food
Sbisa Dining Hall, usually just called "Sbisa," is the dining hall located on North campus. It provides the same foods and facilities as the Commons but on the north side of campus.
