When is the best time to visit Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU)?

Visiting Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU) depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU) twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of College Station as well. Remember that College Station is also catering to 48707 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU)?

The Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU) admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in College Station. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

What do families do in College Station when they visit Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU)?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around College Station. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU) and see for yourself how the student make use of College Station.

What buildings should I look at when I visit Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU)?

For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.

