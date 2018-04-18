CAMPUSREEL
How long do Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU) tours last?
CampusReel hosts a total of about 117 tour videos for Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU), so you can expect to spend between 351 to 585 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU) and stay informed on campus life.
Where do Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU) tours start?
On CampusReel, you can start your Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as College Station, TX so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. College Station weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.
When do Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU) tours start?
Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore College Station if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.
What are the best landmarks and locations at Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU)?
Below is a list of every Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU) building that has a tour on CampusReel.
- Wehner Building at Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU)
- Kyle Field at Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU)
- Aston Residence Hall at Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU)
- Sterling Northgate at Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU)
- ENPH at Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU)
- Academic Plaza at Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU)
- Blaze Pizza at Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU)
- The Callaway House at Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU)
- Mays Business School at Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU)
- Student Health Services - Texas A&M University at Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU)
- Texas A&M University at Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU)
- Rec Center Natatorium at Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU)
- Century Tree at Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU)
- Penberthy Recreational Sports Complex at Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU)
- ALDI at Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU)
- 1403 Athens Dr at Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU)
- Sterling C. Evans Library at Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU)
- Bizzell St at Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU)
- Downtown at Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU)
- West Campus Library at Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU)
- Sbisa Dining Hall at Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU)
- White Creek Apartments at Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU)
- Corps Of Cadets at Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU)
- Shiner Park at Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU)
- Commons Dining Hall at Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU)
- The Association of Former Students at Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU)
- Ross St at Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU)
- Student Recreation Center at Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU)
- Dominik Dr at Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU)
- Texas A&M University: Residence Halls at Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU)
- Cushing Memorial Library and Archives at Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU)
- Zachry Engineering Center at Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU)
- Recreation Center Dr at Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU)
- Kappa Alpha Theta at Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU)
- Chemistry Building at Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU)
- The Quad at Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU)
- Academic Building at Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU)
- Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park at Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU)
- Physical Education Activity Program at Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU)
- Creekside Market at Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU)
- Memorial Student Center at Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU)
- Sweet Eugene's at Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU)
- Scoates Hall at Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU)
- Hullabaloo Hall at Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU)
- The Gardens at Texas A&M University at Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU)
- Fairview Ave at Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU)
- Evans Library Annex at Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU)
- Bottle Cap Alley at Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU)
- 498 Park Pl at Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU)
What will I see on a Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU) tour?
All CampusReel tours for Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU) students!
What is city College Station, TX like?
College Station is listed as East South Central. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU).
Who are the tour guides for Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU) on CampusReel?
Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.
Summary and Overview of Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU) tours:
Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, College Station and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU) in person.
