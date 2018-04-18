Sign Up
Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 117 tour videos for Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU), so you can expect to spend between 351 to 585 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as College Station, TX so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. College Station weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore College Station if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU)?

Below is a list of every Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU) tour?

All CampusReel tours for Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU) students!

What is city College Station, TX like?

College Station is listed as East South Central. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU).

Who are the tour guides for Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU) tours:

Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, College Station and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU) in person.

00:34
Howdy!
Campus
Welcome to A&M! This video explains the Aggie intro. These introductions aren't used on a regular basis but they are fun to say once in a while!
01:45
Aggieland 101
Campus
This is an intro to A&M! Many of the things talked about in this video will be explained in further detail throughout the tour. There are many phrases used throughout the video such as "gig 'em" and "aggies." The term "Gig 'em" comes from hunting frogs or fish using a pronged spear called a "gig." It is a thumbs up sign! Aggies are current and former students.
01:26
The corps!
Campus
Andrew is a member of the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets. Couldn't think of anyone else better than a cadet to discuss the role of the corps at A&M.
01:19
Room tour!
Dorms
I'm living my YouTube dreams in this video! This is a tour of my room. I live on the north side of campus in a private room. Classes are a five to ten minute walk from my dorm, which is very close for A&M.
00:35
Outside the msc
Campus
This is the outside of the Memorial Student Center, usually just called "the MSC." It is a living memorial for Aggies that gave their lives for our country. This is one of the busiest buildings on campus as it has study areas, acts as a conference center, has food, and is the main stop for all campus buses.
02:38
Inside the msc
Campus
In this video, we go inside the Memorial Student Center (MSC) and walk around the main areas. The Hall of Honor is an indoor section of the MSC that is reserved for fellow Aggies that fought for our country. We also walk around the Flag Room, which is a sitting area or the "living room" of A&M and pass by the food court.
01:20
Engineering ft. markus
Academics
Markus gives us his perspective on the engineering department at A&M. He also mentions parking and traffic, which can sometimes get hectic, especially at peak hours (usually in the afternoons).
02:25
The chemistry building!
Academics
This is a look inside one of the buildings in the chemistry department. Princess describes what the major is like and the academic environment.
01:32
Kyle field, home of the 12th man!
Campus
Kyle Field is the center of energy when it comes to football. There is so much school spirit that when the student body yells at games, they can be heard from miles away! The student section also stands throughout the game to show its support for the team. Also a great part of the football games are the halftime performances by the Fightin' Texas Aggie Band. It is composed of cadets from the Corps of Cadets and is the largest military marching band in the world!
00:52
Sbisa dining hall!
Food
Sbisa Dining Hall, usually just called "Sbisa," is the dining hall located on North campus. It provides the same foods and facilities as the Commons but on the north side of campus.
