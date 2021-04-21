When is the best time to visit Texas State University (TXST)?

Visiting Texas State University (TXST) depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit Texas State University (TXST) twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of San Marcos as well. Remember that San Marcos is also catering to 33480 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit Texas State University (TXST)?

The Texas State University (TXST) admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in San Marcos. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

What do families do in San Marcos when they visit Texas State University (TXST)?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around San Marcos. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at Texas State University (TXST) and see for yourself how the student make use of San Marcos.

What buildings should I look at when I visit Texas State University (TXST)?

For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.

