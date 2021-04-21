Sign Up
Texas State University (TXST) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

When is the best time to visit Texas State University (TXST)?

Visiting Texas State University (TXST) depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit Texas State University (TXST) twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of San Marcos as well. Remember that San Marcos is also catering to 33480 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit Texas State University (TXST)?

The Texas State University (TXST) admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in San Marcos. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

  • Quality Inn University near Downtown at Texas State University (TXST)
  • Executive Inn & Suites at Texas State University (TXST)
  • Best Western San Marcos at Texas State University (TXST)
  • Gateway Inn at Texas State University (TXST)
  • Crystal River Inn at Texas State University (TXST)
  • Hampton Inn & Suites San Marcos at Texas State University (TXST)
  • Comfort Inn & Suites at Texas State University (TXST)
  • La Quinta Inn San Marcos at Texas State University (TXST)
  • Motel 6 San Marcos, TX - North at Texas State University (TXST)
  • Comfort Suites Near Texas State University at Texas State University (TXST)
  • Econo Lodge at Texas State University (TXST)
  • Best Budget Inn at Texas State University (TXST)
  • River Pine Pensione Bed and Breakfast at Texas State University (TXST)
  • Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Austin San Marcos at Texas State University (TXST)
  • Holiday Inn San Marcos at Texas State University (TXST)
  • Candlewood Suites San Marcos at Texas State University (TXST)
  • Knights Inn San Marcos at Texas State University (TXST)
  • Rodeway Inn at Texas State University (TXST)
  • Summit Inn Hotel & Suites at Texas State University (TXST)
  • Motel 6 San Marcos TX at Texas State University (TXST)
  • Howard Johnson by Wyndham San Marcos at Texas State University (TXST)
  • Super 8 by Wyndham San Marcos at Texas State University (TXST)
  • Wingate by Wyndham San Marcos at Texas State University (TXST)
  • Hilton Garden Inn San Marcos at Texas State University (TXST)
  • Days Inn by Wyndham San Marcos at Texas State University (TXST)
  • Homewood Suites by Hilton San Marcos at Texas State University (TXST)
  • Eastwood Hill Bed & Breakfast at Texas State University (TXST)
  • Red Roof Inn San Marcos at Texas State University (TXST)
  • Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, San Marcos, TX at Texas State University (TXST)
  • Studio 6 San Marcos, TX at Texas State University (TXST)
  • Americas Best Value Inn San Marcos at Texas State University (TXST)

What do families do in San Marcos when they visit Texas State University (TXST)?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around San Marcos. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at Texas State University (TXST) and see for yourself how the student make use of San Marcos.

What buildings should I look at when I visit Texas State University (TXST)?

For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.

01:31
Meet kaylah, an international studies major!
Kaylah Glaspie Academics
My name is Kaylah and this is a little about me as a Texas State University student! I have a top three for favorite classes and some tips on how to thrive as a college student on campus!
02:17
Meet kaylee, computer science major and marching band twirler!
Kaylee Williams Campus
Who I am and why I chose to come to Texas State University! Campus tours, my major, and student organizations all made an impact on my decision for college. Check out factors that influence my college decision and what I love about Texas State!
02:03
Meet brandon and his intro to san marcos, tx!
Brandon Doan Interview
Hi Everyone! My name is Brandon. I'm so excited to share my love for TXST with everyone watching. Hopefully, this video will give you a brief introduction to me, inspiration, some quick reasons on why I love TXST, and a glimpse of my beautiful campus! Go Bobcat!
02:04
Meet kelsey and her favorite things about txst!
Kelsey Caswell Interview
Hi! My name is Kelsey, and this video will tell you a little bit about me, my favorite places on campus, and why I chose Texas State!
01:11
Meet trey, a transfer student from houston!
Trey DeWitt Interview
Meet Trey, a transfer student from Houston!
05:05
Meet amanda, a business major from ft. worth!
Amanda Xavier Interview
Hi! Little introduction about me attending Texas State University. I have a major in Business Management and a minor in International Business.
01:31
Trey shows us old main and mass communications!
Trey DeWitt Academics
Mass Communications at Texas State University
01:58
Come to lunch with me (ivar's river pub)
Brandon Doan Food
Me and Amanda go on a lunch date to Ivar's River Rub. A delicious and cool restaurant next to the San Marcos River.
03:26
Residential life at texas state university!!
Chelsey Gonzalez Dorms
I am describing some of my favorite parts of living on campus at Texas State, and going into detail about some memories at my residential hall. Laurel Hall is on East campus and is a traditional style hall. We had many dining options around us both on and off campus and most academic buildings were near as well. Laurel Hall is a Living Learning Community (LLC) and houses Honors College students and Terry Scholars.
00:53
why we're excited about this semester at texas state university, part ii
Demo Account
Kaitlyn, Trey, Brandon, and Janie share what they are most excited for this coming semester!
