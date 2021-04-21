Sign Up
Texas State University (TXST) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do Texas State University (TXST) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 35 tour videos for Texas State University (TXST), so you can expect to spend between 105 to 175 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Texas State University (TXST) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Texas State University (TXST) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Texas State University (TXST) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Texas State University (TXST) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as San Marcos, TX so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Texas State University (TXST), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. San Marcos weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Texas State University (TXST) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Texas State University (TXST) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Texas State University (TXST) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Texas State University (TXST) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore San Marcos if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Texas State University (TXST) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Texas State University (TXST)?

Below is a list of every Texas State University (TXST) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Texas State University (TXST) tour?

All CampusReel tours for Texas State University (TXST) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Texas State University (TXST) students!

What is city San Marcos, TX like?

San Marcos is listed as East South Central. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Texas State University (TXST).

Who are the tour guides for Texas State University (TXST) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Texas State University (TXST). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Texas State University (TXST) tours:

Texas State University (TXST), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Texas State University (TXST) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, San Marcos and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Texas State University (TXST) in person.

01:31
Meet kaylah, an international studies major!
Kaylah Glaspie Academics
My name is Kaylah and this is a little about me as a Texas State University student! I have a top three for favorite classes and some tips on how to thrive as a college student on campus!
02:17
Meet kaylee, computer science major and marching band twirler!
Kaylee Williams Campus
Who I am and why I chose to come to Texas State University! Campus tours, my major, and student organizations all made an impact on my decision for college. Check out factors that influence my college decision and what I love about Texas State!
02:03
Meet brandon and his intro to san marcos, tx!
Brandon Doan Interview
Hi Everyone! My name is Brandon. I'm so excited to share my love for TXST with everyone watching. Hopefully, this video will give you a brief introduction to me, inspiration, some quick reasons on why I love TXST, and a glimpse of my beautiful campus! Go Bobcat!
02:04
Meet kelsey and her favorite things about txst!
Kelsey Caswell Interview
Hi! My name is Kelsey, and this video will tell you a little bit about me, my favorite places on campus, and why I chose Texas State!
01:11
Meet trey, a transfer student from houston!
Trey DeWitt Interview
Meet Trey, a transfer student from Houston!
05:05
Meet amanda, a business major from ft. worth!
Amanda Xavier Interview
Hi! Little introduction about me attending Texas State University. I have a major in Business Management and a minor in International Business.
01:31
Trey shows us old main and mass communications!
Trey DeWitt Academics
Mass Communications at Texas State University
01:58
Come to lunch with me (ivar's river pub)
Brandon Doan Food
Me and Amanda go on a lunch date to Ivar's River Rub. A delicious and cool restaurant next to the San Marcos River.
03:26
Residential life at texas state university!!
Chelsey Gonzalez Dorms
I am describing some of my favorite parts of living on campus at Texas State, and going into detail about some memories at my residential hall. Laurel Hall is on East campus and is a traditional style hall. We had many dining options around us both on and off campus and most academic buildings were near as well. Laurel Hall is a Living Learning Community (LLC) and houses Honors College students and Terry Scholars.
00:53
why we're excited about this semester at texas state university, part ii
Demo Account
Kaitlyn, Trey, Brandon, and Janie share what they are most excited for this coming semester!
