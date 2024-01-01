Sign Up
All Campus Reviews

01:31
The charger village food court
Food
The Charger Village Food Court is a collection of dining options as well as a Boar's Head located right next to the newest dorm on campus, Charger Village.
00:16
A wide shot of the greenway
Campus
This is a wide shot describing the location of some of the buildings on The Greenway, a large stretch of fied running through campus
01:25
The uah police department
Campus
UAH has its own police department to ensure your safety on campus 24/7. It's a really nice thing to know you're safe to walk at night on campus.
00:35
Weather and commuting on campus
Campus
How I get around campus, and what the weather is like up in Huntsville.
00:51
The average computer lab
Academics
This is what the average computer lab looks like on campus here at UAH.
04:23
Talking to my friend at the charger union!
Campus
This video shows you inside the CU, which is sort of the "hub" for students on campus. It has a theater, multiple dining options, and tons of public and private areas to study at. You'll be introduced to my friend who will tell you a bit about his opinions and experiences so far at UAH.
00:39
Career related perks of being a uah student
Campus
UAH is built RIGHT next to Cummings Research Park, the second largest research park in the country and the fourth largest in the world. This obviously means there's a world of opportunities for us UAH students if we work hard and play our cards right.
01:53
A pretty spot on campus!
Campus
This is a pretty part of campus next to some soccer fields. Nothing particularly special I just wanted to show you all it!
02:05
The shelby center, and a bit of the greenway
Campus
Showing the building where my Math class is at, and some of the activities that go on in it. I'll also show you the Greenway, a massive stretch of field through the middle of campus used for a variety of outdoor events.
01:34
The student services building
Campus
The Student Services Building is the administrative Hub of the campus; its where all the important behinds the scenes work is done and official people work at (that aren't a part of individual colleges of course).
