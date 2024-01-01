YOU'RE WATCHING
University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH) Campus
01:31
The charger village food court
The Charger Village Food Court is a collection of dining options as well as a Boar's Head located right next to the newest dorm on campus, Charger Village.
00:16
A wide shot of the greenway
This is a wide shot describing the location of some of the buildings on The Greenway, a large stretch of fied running through campus
01:25
The uah police department
UAH has its own police department to ensure your safety on campus 24/7. It's a really nice thing to know you're safe to walk at night on campus.
00:35
Weather and commuting on campus
How I get around campus, and what the weather is like up in Huntsville.
00:51
The average computer lab
This is what the average computer lab looks like on campus here at UAH.
04:23
Talking to my friend at the charger union!
This video shows you inside the CU, which is sort of the "hub" for students on campus. It has a theater, multiple dining options, and tons of public and private areas to study at. You'll be introduced to my friend who will tell you a bit about his opinions and experiences so far at UAH.
00:39
Career related perks of being a uah student
UAH is built RIGHT next to Cummings Research Park, the second largest research park in the country and the fourth largest in the world. This obviously means there's a world of opportunities for us UAH students if we work hard and play our cards right.
01:53
A pretty spot on campus!
This is a pretty part of campus next to some soccer fields. Nothing particularly special I just wanted to show you all it!
02:05
The shelby center, and a bit of the greenway
Showing the building where my Math class is at, and some of the activities that go on in it. I'll also show you the Greenway, a massive stretch of field through the middle of campus used for a variety of outdoor events.
