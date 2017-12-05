Sign Up
UC Berkeley Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

When is the best time to visit UC Berkeley ?

Visiting UC Berkeley depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit UC Berkeley twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Berkeley as well. Remember that Berkeley is also catering to 27496 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit UC Berkeley ?

The UC Berkeley admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Berkeley. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

  • Marina Inn at UC Berkeley
  • Berkeley City Club at UC Berkeley
  • Courtyard by Marriott Oakland Emeryville at UC Berkeley
  • Graduate Berkeley at UC Berkeley
  • DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Berkeley Marina at UC Berkeley
  • Hilton Garden Inn at UC Berkeley
  • Bancroft Hotel at UC Berkeley
  • Rose Garden Inn at UC Berkeley
  • Nights Inn Motel at UC Berkeley
  • Rodeway Inn at UC Berkeley
  • Claremont Club & Spa, A Fairmont Hotel at UC Berkeley
  • Knights Inn Berkeley at UC Berkeley
  • Hotel Shattuck Plaza at UC Berkeley
  • Bancroft Catering at UC Berkeley
  • Bay Bridge Inn Oakland at UC Berkeley
  • Berkeley Inn at UC Berkeley
  • SenS Hotel at UC Berkeley
  • Americas Best Value Inn - Berkeley/San Francisco at UC Berkeley
  • Hyatt Place Emeryville/San Francisco Bay Area at UC Berkeley
  • Hyatt House Emeryville/San Francisco Bay Area at UC Berkeley
  • Inn at Temescal at UC Berkeley
  • Easton Hall Conference Center at UC Berkeley
  • Berkeley Lab Guest House at UC Berkeley
  • Bay View Motel at UC Berkeley
  • Quality Inn University at UC Berkeley
  • Super 8 by Wyndham Berkeley at UC Berkeley
  • AVE Emeryville at Bay Street at UC Berkeley
  • Imperial Inn at UC Berkeley
  • Channing Guest House at UC Berkeley
  • La Quinta Inn Berkeley at UC Berkeley
  • Budget Inn at UC Berkeley
  • Hilton Garden Inn San Francisco/Oakland Bay Bridge at UC Berkeley
  • Nash Hotel at UC Berkeley
  • Downtown Berkeley YMCA at UC Berkeley
  • Chaparral Motel at UC Berkeley
  • Palms Motel at UC Berkeley
  • Rose Garden Inn at UC Berkeley
  • Icon at Park Apartments at UC Berkeley
  • Terrace Inn & Suites at UC Berkeley
  • Blue Sky Hotel at UC Berkeley
  • Dean's Bed & Breakfast at UC Berkeley
  • Mb Motor Inn at UC Berkeley
  • Broadway Motel Oakland at UC Berkeley
  • Capri Motel at UC Berkeley
  • Holiday Inn Express & Suites Berkeley at UC Berkeley
  • Extended Stay America - Oakland - Emeryville at UC Berkeley
  • Travelodge by Wyndham Berkeley at UC Berkeley
  • Travel Inn at UC Berkeley
  • Downtown Berkeley Inn at UC Berkeley
  • The Brick Path Guest Suites at UC Berkeley
  • Maya Motel at UC Berkeley
  • Mary's Bed and Breakfast at UC Berkeley
  • Four Points by Sheraton San Francisco Bay Bridge at UC Berkeley
  • Americas Best Value Inn - Richmond/San Francisco at UC Berkeley

What do families do in Berkeley when they visit UC Berkeley ?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Berkeley. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at UC Berkeley and see for yourself how the student make use of Berkeley.

What buildings should I look at when I visit UC Berkeley ?

For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.

00:26
Meet megan! and get ready to experience uc berkeley through her eyes!
Campus
Hi everyone, I’m Megan! I will be your tour guide at the University of California, Berkeley. This school tops the charts for academics but is also beautiful and exciting as well. Get to know a few things about me before you get started on your tour.
00:35
Megan shows you her favorite spot on campus - strawberry creek
Campus
Take a walk through campus! From grass fields to trees as far as your eyes can see to a creek that runs all the way through UC Berkeley.
00:12
A quick look at the "beautiful sather gate"
Campus
Sather Gate is an iconic can’t miss on your tour through Berkeley, partially because its at the edge of the main quad of campus and tens of thousands of students walk through it every day on their way to class. It shows the history and tradition of the University of California.
00:47
Walk with megan as she heads over to sproul hall
Campus
Sproul is the “quad” center of campus. There are always clubs tabling and selling yummy food. Take a look at my walk there from Moffitt Library, one of the dozens of libraries on campus.
00:37
Take a scenic walk to sproul with megan!
Dwinelle Hall, Wheeler Hall and more! Take a look at your future lecture hall buildings.
00:48
Megan begins to tell you about food on campus, but then...puppies!
Food
Let’s talk food. UC Berkeley is known for its amazing academic reputation, not it’s dining halls. That being said, there are many options for people with different dietary restrictions. In terms of dining halls, get creative! You can never go wrong with a grilled cheese you made in the panini press.
00:11
Dogs! (part 2)
Dogs. Need I say more?
00:23
Lets head into golden bear cafe!
Food
Get a 360 degree tour of Sproul as I head into Golden Bear Cafe (GBC).
00:35
Megan heads back to her room in towle hall
Dorms
Ever wondered what the setup of Berkeley dorms looks like? Well now you don’t have to! And as a bonus, you get to learn a fun fact about the parking garage between housing units 1 and 2.
01:14
Megan tells you about mental health support at uc berkeley on her way home
Dorms
11. Berkeley can be hard! College can be hard! The good things is, Berkeley has so many resources aimed at supporting the mental health of their students. We’re all one big golden bear family! I also tell you about some of the housing options available to you at Berkeley.
