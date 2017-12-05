Sign Up
UC Berkeley Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do UC Berkeley tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 114 tour videos for UC Berkeley , so you can expect to spend between 342 to 570 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of UC Berkeley and stay informed on campus life.

Where do UC Berkeley tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your UC Berkeley tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring UC Berkeley in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Berkeley, CA so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at UC Berkeley , make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Berkeley weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The UC Berkeley website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do UC Berkeley tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of UC Berkeley starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because UC Berkeley students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Berkeley if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the UC Berkeley admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at UC Berkeley ?

Below is a list of every UC Berkeley building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a UC Berkeley tour?

All CampusReel tours for UC Berkeley include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see UC Berkeley students!

What is city Berkeley, CA like?

Berkeley is listed as Mountain. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at UC Berkeley .

Who are the tour guides for UC Berkeley on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at UC Berkeley . Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of UC Berkeley tours:

UC Berkeley , like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if UC Berkeley is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Berkeley and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting UC Berkeley in person.

00:26
Meet megan! and get ready to experience uc berkeley through her eyes!
Campus
Hi everyone, I’m Megan! I will be your tour guide at the University of California, Berkeley. This school tops the charts for academics but is also beautiful and exciting as well. Get to know a few things about me before you get started on your tour.
00:35
Megan shows you her favorite spot on campus - strawberry creek
Campus
Take a walk through campus! From grass fields to trees as far as your eyes can see to a creek that runs all the way through UC Berkeley.
00:12
A quick look at the "beautiful sather gate"
Campus
Sather Gate is an iconic can’t miss on your tour through Berkeley, partially because its at the edge of the main quad of campus and tens of thousands of students walk through it every day on their way to class. It shows the history and tradition of the University of California.
00:47
Walk with megan as she heads over to sproul hall
Campus
Sproul is the “quad” center of campus. There are always clubs tabling and selling yummy food. Take a look at my walk there from Moffitt Library, one of the dozens of libraries on campus.
00:37
Take a scenic walk to sproul with megan!
Dwinelle Hall, Wheeler Hall and more! Take a look at your future lecture hall buildings.
00:48
Megan begins to tell you about food on campus, but then...puppies!
Food
Let’s talk food. UC Berkeley is known for its amazing academic reputation, not it’s dining halls. That being said, there are many options for people with different dietary restrictions. In terms of dining halls, get creative! You can never go wrong with a grilled cheese you made in the panini press.
00:11
Dogs! (part 2)
Dogs. Need I say more?
00:23
Lets head into golden bear cafe!
Food
Get a 360 degree tour of Sproul as I head into Golden Bear Cafe (GBC).
00:35
Megan heads back to her room in towle hall
Dorms
Ever wondered what the setup of Berkeley dorms looks like? Well now you don’t have to! And as a bonus, you get to learn a fun fact about the parking garage between housing units 1 and 2.
01:14
Megan tells you about mental health support at uc berkeley on her way home
Dorms
11. Berkeley can be hard! College can be hard! The good things is, Berkeley has so many resources aimed at supporting the mental health of their students. We’re all one big golden bear family! I also tell you about some of the housing options available to you at Berkeley.
