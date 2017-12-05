How long do UC Berkeley tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 114 tour videos for UC Berkeley , so you can expect to spend between 342 to 570 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of UC Berkeley and stay informed on campus life.

Where do UC Berkeley tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your UC Berkeley tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring UC Berkeley in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Berkeley, CA so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at UC Berkeley , make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Berkeley weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The UC Berkeley website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do UC Berkeley tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of UC Berkeley starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because UC Berkeley students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Berkeley if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the UC Berkeley admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at UC Berkeley ?

Below is a list of every UC Berkeley building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a UC Berkeley tour?

All CampusReel tours for UC Berkeley include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see UC Berkeley students!

What is city Berkeley, CA like?

Berkeley is listed as Mountain. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at UC Berkeley .

Who are the tour guides for UC Berkeley on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at UC Berkeley . Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of UC Berkeley tours:

UC Berkeley , like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if UC Berkeley is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Berkeley and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting UC Berkeley in person.

