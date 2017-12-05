When is the best time to visit UCLA?

Visiting UCLA depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit UCLA twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Los Angeles as well. Remember that Los Angeles is also catering to 29581 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit UCLA?

The UCLA admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Los Angeles. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

The Living Room at The Peninsula at UCLA

Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel at UCLA

SIXTY Beverly Hills Hotel at UCLA

Hotel del Flores at UCLA

Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles At Beverly Hills at UCLA

Viceroy L'Ermitage Beverly Hills at UCLA

Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel at UCLA

The Peninsula Beverly Hills at UCLA

Hotel Angeleno at UCLA

W Los Angeles - West Beverly Hills at UCLA

Kimpton Hotel Palomar Los Angeles Beverly Hills at UCLA

UCLA Meyer and Renee Luskin Conference Center at UCLA

The Beverly Hilton at UCLA

Comfort Inn Santa Monica - West Los Angeles at UCLA

Hilgard House Hotel & Suites at UCLA

InterContinental Los Angeles Century City at UCLA

Montrose West Hollywood at UCLA

Ocean Park Hotel at UCLA

Good Nite Inn West Los Angeles - Century City at UCLA

Courtyard by Marriott Los Angeles Century City/Beverly Hills at UCLA

The Beverly Hills Hotel at UCLA

Gateway Hotel Santa Monica at UCLA

Residence Inn by Marriott Beverly Hills at UCLA

Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills at UCLA

UCLA Tiverton House at UCLA

The Belvedere at The Peninsula Beverly Hills at UCLA

Luxe Rodeo Drive Hotel at UCLA

Royal Palace Westwood Hotel at UCLA

Claremont Hotel at UCLA

LA Sky Boutique Hotel at UCLA

Azul Inn at UCLA

Holiday Inn Express West Los Angeles at UCLA

Fairmont Century Plaza at UCLA

Beverly Hills Marriott at UCLA

Hotel Bel-Air at UCLA

Avalon Hotel Beverly Hills at UCLA

Maison 140 Beverly Hills at UCLA

Hilton Hotel Operations at UCLA

Montage Beverly Hills at UCLA

Sirtaj Hotel at UCLA

Crescent Hotel at UCLA

Royal Santa Monica Motel at UCLA

The Treehouse, Bel Air at UCLA

The Ambrose at UCLA

the crescent hotel at UCLA

The Culver Hotel at UCLA

Mosaic Hotel at UCLA

Mr. C Beverly Hills at UCLA

Good Nite Inn Corporate at UCLA

West End Hotel at UCLA

Century Park Hotel at UCLA

The Century Plaza. at UCLA

Hotel Del Capri at UCLA

Best Western Royal Palace Inn & Suites at UCLA

Bel Air Villa at UCLA

Plaza La Reina at UCLA

Brooks Hotel at UCLA

Good Nite Inn West Los Angeles at UCLA

Beverly Hills Plaza Hotel & Spa at UCLA

Resort-Living Guest House at UCLA

What do families do in Los Angeles when they visit UCLA?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Los Angeles. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at UCLA and see for yourself how the student make use of Los Angeles.

What buildings should I look at when I visit UCLA?

For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.

Check out these related virtual tours: