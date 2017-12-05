Sign Up
UCLA Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do UCLA tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 81 tour videos for UCLA, so you can expect to spend between 243 to 405 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of UCLA and stay informed on campus life.

Where do UCLA tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your UCLA tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring UCLA in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Los Angeles, CA so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at UCLA, make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Los Angeles weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The UCLA website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do UCLA tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of UCLA starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because UCLA students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Los Angeles if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the UCLA admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at UCLA?

Below is a list of every UCLA building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a UCLA tour?

All CampusReel tours for UCLA include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see UCLA students!

What is city Los Angeles, CA like?

Los Angeles is listed as Mountain. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at UCLA.

Who are the tour guides for UCLA on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at UCLA. Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of UCLA tours:

UCLA, like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if UCLA is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Los Angeles and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting UCLA in person.

03:31
Justina give you a tour of her apartment in westwood, la!
Dorms
Justina shows her apartment in Westwood, LA in which it takes only 2 minutes from the dorm.
00:25
"this is college living" - home cooking in the apartments
Dorms
Justina shows you the kitchen area which her friends cook a pasta at the apartment instead of swiping at the dining hall.
00:19
Considering off campus housing? watch out for the termites!
Dorms
Justina shows the termites in the apartment.
00:33
You have to do your own laundry in college...
Dorms
Justina takes you in the laundry area.
00:46
Justina shows you her pre-class avocado toast!
Dorms
Justina shows you her pre-class Avocado Toast for her breakfast before her class.
02:03
Justina shows you her academic schedule at ucla
Dorms
Justina shows you her Academic Schedule at UCLA using google calendar and it's organized by colors.
01:48
Take a walk with justina on the first day of classes!
Academics
00:36
Justine shows you around her organic chemistry lecture hall!
Academics
Justine takes you to the lecture hall and she was late for 2 minutes.
00:17
Justina explains the importance of office hours
Academics
Justina explains the importance of Teaching Assistant and somehow very helpful for her.
00:34
Welcome to "the famous powell library"
Academics
Justina takes you "The Famous Powell Library".
