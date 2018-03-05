Sign Up
University of Central Florida (UCF) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do University of Central Florida (UCF) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 96 tour videos for University of Central Florida (UCF), so you can expect to spend between 288 to 480 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of University of Central Florida (UCF) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do University of Central Florida (UCF) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your University of Central Florida (UCF) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring University of Central Florida (UCF) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Orlando, FL so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at University of Central Florida (UCF), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Orlando weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The University of Central Florida (UCF) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do University of Central Florida (UCF) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of University of Central Florida (UCF) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because University of Central Florida (UCF) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Orlando if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the University of Central Florida (UCF) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at University of Central Florida (UCF)?

Below is a list of every University of Central Florida (UCF) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a University of Central Florida (UCF) tour?

All CampusReel tours for University of Central Florida (UCF) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see University of Central Florida (UCF) students!

What is city Orlando, FL like?

Orlando is listed as South Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at University of Central Florida (UCF).

Who are the tour guides for University of Central Florida (UCF) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at University of Central Florida (UCF). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of University of Central Florida (UCF) tours:

University of Central Florida (UCF), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if University of Central Florida (UCF) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Orlando and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting University of Central Florida (UCF) in person.

00:41
Cindi's campus introduction
Campus
Get to know a little bit about Cindi before she starts her campus tour of the University of Central Florida (UCF). In this video, you'll learn about who she is, where she's from, and what she's studying at UCF.
02:37
Memory mall
Campus
Memory Mall is located behind the UCF student Union and is where tailgating is held during the UCF football season. Cindi highlights the on campus Starbucks and a few other buildings that can be found along memory mall. These buildings include Career Services, the Psychology Building, Classroom Building II, and Classroom Building I. Career Services is where students go to receive resume critiques and mock interviews, as well as internship and job opportunities. The other buildings are mainly used for class purposes. The food trucks are not always on campus, however, they are in this video due to the construction that closed a lot of the food spots in the Student Union.
00:59
Ucf campus culture: longboards
The UCF campus is massive and can be a hassle to navigate on foot. To cut down travel time, many students ride longboards. Cindi highlights the newest trend on campus with longboards - motorised longboards. In this video, Isaiah, a longboarder, gives a quick demonstration of how fast these longboards travel.
02:13
Cindi's tour of freshman suite with resident assistant isha (towers)
Dorms
In this video, Cindi lets Isha, a Resident Assistant at Towers, give a tour of the model suite at Towers. Isha shows the living space as well as the individual rooms and the kitchen. Towers is a set of four tall buildings that houses UCF students. Towers is located near the CFE Arena, UCF Softball field, and the Spectrum Stadium.
02:06
Ucf campus events: market wednesday
Cindi gives a quick peek at what happens on Wednesday at UCF - this is what UCF students know as Market Wednesday. On Wednesdays from 10am - 3pm there are tons of vendors and student organizations in front of the Student Union tabling and selling merchandise. This is one of the most active days on campus during the spring and fall semesters - more active in the fall than in the spring.
01:48
Check out spectrum stadium!
Cindi gives a peek at what UCF's Spectrum Stadium looks like from the Carl Black and Gold Cabana Section. The Spectrum Stadium is where all of the home football games are held. During football season, tailgating is held at Memory Mall. After the tailgate, everyone walks over to the Spectrum Stadium to watch the football game.
02:02
Cindi's tour of the john t. washington center (breezeway)
Food
Cindi walks with her friend Ralph and gives a tour of the John T. Washington Center, also known as the Breezeway, where a few food spots and student resources are kept. In this video, Cindi highlights the bookstore and student ID services while Ralph points out the Chick-Fil-A, Dominoes Pizza, and the gamers that typically hang out here.
02:26
Student union: places to eat
Food
The Student Union has a list of places to choose from when it comes to food. In this video, Cindi highlights a few of her favorite places to eat here. The UCF campus offers a variety of food styles and restaurants, however they are continuously changing. These restaurants currently include Chick-Fil-A, Dominoes, Chili's, Qdoba, Huey Magoo's, Cafe Bustelo, Pollo Tropical, Smoothie King, Starbucks, and a few others located in Knight's Plaza (on the outer circle of the campus).
02:04
Cindi's tour of the student union: student resources
Campus
The Student Union is the heart of the campus at the University of Central Florida (UCF). In this video, Cindi goes over a few key resources in the Union that are free for UCF students and where you can find them. These resources include free printing, free scantrons, and the Office of Student Involvement.
02:41
Millican hall
Academics
Millican Hall is located across from the UCF Library. Cindi gives a quick glance at where to find the Registrar's Office, the Financial Aid Office, and talks a little bit about what they provide. This is an important building to be familiar with as a student at UCF since this is where students go to receive official transcripts and assistance with paying for tuition.
